Korn Ferry Tour records: Lowest 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole scores

Martin Piller set the all-time Korn Ferry Tour record for the lowest first 36-hole total in an event.

Piller won the 2015 Albertsons Boise Open at Hillcrest CC in Boise, Idaho after opening with 61-63 for a total of 124. He matched the mark set by Kevin Chappell, who first shot 124 in 2010 at the par-71 The Georgian Bay Club and par-72 Raven GC at Lora Bay in Ontario, Canada at the 2010 Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.

The Korn Ferry Tour 54-hole scoring record is 189, first shot by Piller on the par-71 Hillcrest CC in Boise, Idaho, en route to winning the 2015 Albertsons Boise Open.

The Korn Ferry Tour's 72-hole scoring record is 255, which Steve Wheatcroft set in shooting 29-under total to win the 2011 Melwood Prince George's County Open at the University of Maryland GC in College Park, Md.

The Tour's scoring record in relation to par for a 72-hole event is owned by Daniel Chopra, who won the 2004 Henrico County Open at The Dominion Club in, Glen Allen, Va., on 30-under 258.

The lowest 18-hole score for any round in Korn Ferry Tour history belongs to Cristobal del Solar, who shot 13-under 57 in the first round of the 2024 Astara Golf Championship at Country Club de Bogota in Bogota, Colombia. BMW Charity Pro-Am is the last player to shoot 59 in the Korn Ferry Tour in the first round of a tournament, doing so in the first round of the 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am.