Golf Biz

Topgolf locations: Currently open, future and rumored

February 7, 2024
Topgolf has been growing like crazy the last several years, with the Dallas-based company adding locations around the country. Topgolf currently has 28 open locations in the United States, with another dozen opening soon all over the place.  Topgolf is continuing on its expansion plans in major American cities, as well expanding into Australia, Mexico and Canada through licensing deals.

If you've never been to a Topgolf, it's basically the golf version of a bowling alley. It's a driving range where players of all skill levels can hit balls, each with an RFID chip in them, to different targets up and down the range. Players can choose to compete in several Topgolf games in which players earn points based on how well they hit to specific targets. On top of the golf experience, Topgolf customers can order food and beverage which is then brought out to them at tables and outdoor furniture located just behind the bays, which are usually situated on three stacked levels.

At Topgolf, you pay for time at a bay, which you should typically reserve well in advance of your visit if it's a weekend.

Each Topgolf location costs about $20 million to build, and these locations have typically paid for themselves in two years.

Want to find out the nearest Topgolf location to you? See our list below of Topgolf locations currently open, coming soon (under construction) and rumored.

Topgolf locations: Open, future, rumored

STATE CITY ADDRESS STATUS
Alabama Birmingham 12th Avenue near Carraway Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35234 OPEN
Alabama Huntsville 6100 Topgolf Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35806 OPEN
Arizona Gilbert 1689 S. SanTan Village Pkwy Gilbert, AZ 85295 OPEN
Arizona Glendale 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305 OPEN
Arizona Scottsdale at Riverwalk 9500 E. Talking Stick Way Scottsdale, AZ 85256 OPEN
Arizona Tucson 4050 W Costco Plaza, Tucson, AZ 85741 OPEN
Arkansas Rogers 3919 S. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers, AR 72758 OPEN
Australia Gold Coast, Queensland See Website OPEN
California El Segundo 400 S Pacific Coast Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245 COMING SOON
California Ontario TBA COMING SOON
California Roseville 1700 Freedom Way Roseville, CA 95678 OPEN
California San Jose 4701 N 1st St, San Jose, CA 95134 OPEN
Colorado Colorado Springs 165 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 OPEN
Colorado Centennial 10601 E Easter Ave Centennial, CO 80112 OPEN
Colorado Thornton I-25 N and W 160th Ave, Thornton, CO 80023 OPEN
England Essex - Chigwell See Website OPEN
England Herts - Watford See Website OPEN
England Surrey - Surrey See Website OPEN
Florida Ft. Myers 2021 Topgolf Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913 COMING SOON
Florida Jacksonville 10531 Brightman Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32246 OPEN
Florida Miami – Doral 11850 NW 22nd St, Doral, FL 33182 OPEN
Florida Miami Gardens 17321 NW 7th Ave. Miami Gardens, FL 33169 OPEN
Florida Orlando 9295 Universal Blvd. Orlando, FL 32819 OPEN
Florida Lake Mary 1010 Greenwood Blvd., Lake Mary, FL 32746 OPEN
Florida St. Petersburg 220 Carrillon Parkway North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716 COMING SOON
Florida Tampa 10690 Palm River Road Tampa, FL 33619 OPEN
Georgia Alpharetta 10900 Westside Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30009 OPEN
Georgia Buford 2935 Buford Drive, Buford, GA 30519 OPEN
Georgia Atlanta Midtown 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW Atlanta, GA 30318 OPEN
Georgia Augusta 437 Topgolf Way, Augusta, GA 30909 OPEN
Illinois Naperville 3211 Odyssey Ct., Naperville, IL 60563 OPEN
Illinois Schaumburg N Meacham Rd and E Algonquin Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60173 OPEN
Indiana Fishers 9200 E 116th St., Fishers, IN 46037 OPEN
Kansas Overland Park 10611 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66207 OPEN
Louisiana Baton Rouge 10955 N. Mall Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 OPEN
Maryland Baltimore 301 Stockholm St., Baltimore, MD 21230 COMING SOON
Maryland Germantown 20101 Century Blvd., Germantown, MD 20874 OPEN
Maryland National Harbor 6400 Clipper Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 OPEN
Mexico Monterey See Website COMING SOON
Michigan Detroit – Auburn Hills 500 Great Lakes Crossing Dr., Auburn Hills, MI 48326 OPEN
Minnesota Minneapolis 6420 N. Camden Ave., Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 OPEN
Missouri St. Louis 16851 N. Outer 40 Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63005 OPEN
Nebraska Omaha 908 N 102nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 OPEN
Nevada Las Vegas 4627 Koval Lane Las Vegas, NV 89109 OPEN
New Jersey Edison 1013 U.S. Route 1 Edison, NJ 08817 OPEN
New Jersey Mount Laurel 104 Centerton Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 OPEN
New Mexico Albuquerque 1600 Desert Surf Circle NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 OPEN
New York Holtsville 5231 Express Dr N., Holtsville, NY 11742 OPEN
North Carolina Charlotte 8024 Savoy Corporate Dr., Charlotte, NC 28273 OPEN
North Carolina Charlotte 9110 Drivers Way, Charlotte, NC 28262 OPEN
Ohio Cleveland 5700 Brecksville Rd., Independence, OH 44131 COMING SOON
Ohio Columbus 2000 Ikea Way, Columbus, OH 43240 OPEN
Ohio West Chester 9568 Water Front Drive, West Chester Township, OH 45069 OPEN
Oklahoma Oklahoma City 13313 Pawnee Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73114 OPEN
Oregon Hillsboro 5505 NW Huffman St., Hillsboro, OR 97124 OPEN
Pennsylvania Pittsburgh 5134 Presto Sygan Rd., Oakdale, PA 15071 OPEN
South Carolina Greenville 201 Clifton Ct., Greenville, SC 29615 OPEN
South Carolina Myrtle Beach 2850 Robert Grissom Pkwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 OPEN
Tennessee Chattanooga 490 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, TN 37412 OPEN
Tennessee Nashville 500 Cowan St., Nashville, TN 37207 OPEN
Texas Allen 1500 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX 75002 OPEN
Texas Austin 2700 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758 OPEN
Texas The Colony 3760 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony, TX 75056 OPEN
Texas Dallas 8787 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75231 OPEN
Texas El Paso 5146 N. Mesa St., El Paso, TX 79912 OPEN
Texas Fort Worth 2201 E 4th St., Fort Worth, TX 76102 OPEN
Texas Houston - Katy 1030 Memorial Brook Blvd., Houston, TX 77084 OPEN
Texas Pharr 1901 W. Interstate 2, Pharr, TX 78577 OPEN
Texas San Antonio 5539 North Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249 OPEN
Texas Spring 560 Spring Park Center Blvd., Spring, TX 77373 OPEN
Texas Waco 2301 Creekview Drive, Waco, TX 76711 OPEN
Texas Webster 21401 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598 OPEN
Utah Salt Lake City 920 Jordan River Blvd., Midvale, UT 84047 OPEN
Virginia Loudoun 20356 Commonwealth Center Dr. Ashburn, VA 20147 OPEN
Virginia Richmond 2308 Westwood Ave., Richmond, VA 23230 CPEN
Virginia Virginia Beach 5444 Greenwich Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 OPEN

