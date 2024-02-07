Rickie Fowler’s Florida house: Pictures inside and out, specs, price of his mansion

Page 1 of 9

Rickie Fowler's Florida house -- specifically located in Jupiter, where many of his peers live -- is a sprawling mansion Fowler had built for $14 million in 2016 with a ton of square footage and plenty of space to play.

Fowler and soon-to-be wife Alison Stokke moved into the Jupiter home in 2016, with the home featuring an ultra-modern look and tons of clean-line architecture, as designed by architect Roger Janssen. Now that they're parents together, their home is where their family is growing up together.

Rickie Fowler's house is approximately 11,575 square feet, with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The main house has a home theater and a huge, beautiful mancave with pool tables, room for his cars and more. There's also a large outdoor kitchen with a fireplace, as well a huge pool. There are outdoor spaces everywhere, with floor-to-ceiling windows to give Fowler plenty of views of the water. He also has a huge pier from which he can launch his boats.

The home's yard even has full space for Fowler to practice his golf game.

See pictures of Rickie Fowler's $14 million mansion in Jupiter, Fla.