Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2024
February 7, 2024
The PGA Tour has 39 official tournaments on its 2024 PGA Tour schedule, with prize money totaling at least $572,900,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in January to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.

However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in PGA Tour events range from $4 million to $25 million in 2024. The smallest purse belongs to the Puerto Rico Open, as well the Kentucky Championship, Barracuda Championship, Myrtle Beach Classic and Corales Puntacana Championship. The largest purse belongs to The Players Championship, which now boasts a $25 million purse.

The four major championships are expected to have a purse of at least $17.5 million, while the 13 PGA Tour-owned elevated events will have a purse of at least $20 million. The Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' the Memorial Tournament share the Signature distinction with purses at $20 million, as do the Travelers Championship, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and The Sentry.

There are purses of every size in between.

The two FedEx Cup playoff events have the same purse of $20 million.

With the Tour Championship now representing the final event for the FedEx Cup schedule and having no purse of its own, it technically has a payout of $100 million for the 30 qualifying players and the next 120 players on the FedEx Cup points list.

Only five tournaments have a first-place payout of less than $1 million.

Take a look at the full list of PGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.

2024 PGA Tour purses, every event ranked from biggest to smallest

Click header to sort

DATE TOURNEY PURSE 1st PLACE
Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 Tour Championship $100,000,000 $22,000,000
March 14-17 The Players Championship $25,000,000 $4,500,000
April 18-21 RBC Heritage $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Aug. 15-18 FedEx St. Jude Championship $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Aug. 22-25 BMW Championship $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Feb. 1-4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Feb. 15-18 The Genesis Invitational $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Jan. 4-7 The Sentry $20,000,000 $3,600,000
June 13-16 U.S. Open $20,000,000 $3,600,000
June 20-23 Travelers Championship $20,000,000 $3,600,000
June 6-9 the Memorial Tournament $20,000,000 $3,600,000
March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational $20,000,000 $3,600,000
May 4-7 Wells Fargo Championship $20,000,000 $3,600,000
April 6-9 Masters Tournament $18,000,000 $3,240,000
May 16-19 PGA Championship $17,500,000 $3,150,000
July 18-21 The Open Championship $15,000,000 $2,700,000
May 2-5 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson $9,500,000 $1,710,000
May 30 – June 2 RBC Canadian Open $9,400,000 $1,692,000
April 4-7 Valero Texas Open $9,200,000 $1,656,000
June 27-30 Rocket Mortgage Classic $9,200,000 $1,656,000
March 28-31 Texas Children’s Houston Open $9,100,000 $1,638,000
May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge $9,100,000 $1,638,000
Feb. 29 – March 3 Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches $9,000,000 $1,620,000
Jan. 24-27 Farmers Insurance Open $9,000,000 $1,620,000
July 11-14 Genesis Scottish Open $9,000,000 $1,620,000
April 20-23 Zurich Classic of New Orleans $8,900,000 $1,602,000
Feb. 8-11 Waste Management Phoenix Open $8,800,000 $1,584,000
Jan. 18-21 The American Express $8,400,000 $1,512,000
March 21-24 Valspar Championship $8,400,000 $1,512,000
Jan. 11-14 Sony Open in Hawaii $8,300,000 $1,494,000
July 25-28 3M Open $8,300,000 $1,494,000
Feb. 22-25 Mexico Open at Vidanta $8,100,000 $1,458,000
Aug. 8-11 Wyndham Championship $7,900,000 $1,422,000
July 4-7 John Deere Classic $7,800,000 $1,404,000
April 18-21 Corales Puntacana Championship $4,000,000 $720,000
July 11-14 Kentucky Championship $4,000,000 $720,000
March 7-10 Puerto Rico Open $4,000,000 $720,000
May 9-12 Myrtle Beach Classic $4,000,000 $720,000
July 18-21 Barracuda Championship $4,000,000 $720,000

