Jordan Spieth’s wife Annie Verret: Photos, bio

Jordan Spieth's wife, Annie Verret, has been along the three-time major champion's side since getting together after the pair knew each other in high school. Now, they're husband and wife, and Spieth is looking to win once again on the PGA Tour at the 2024 Sentry (formerly the Tournament of Champions) in Hawaii.

Verret and Spieth met in high school, then went separate ways as Spieth went to the University of Texas, leading them to a national championship as a member of the golf team before turning pro in 2012. Verret graduated with a degree in business and now works in the game of golf, working with The First Tee in Texas.

The couple welcomed their first child in fall of 2021, and now they're parents to two children.

