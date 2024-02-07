Jon Rahm's wife Kelley Cahill: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Jon Rahm’s wife Kelley Cahill: Pictures, bio

February 7, 2024
Golf News Net
A picture of Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill Credit: Kelley Cahill/Instagram
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 7

Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters Tournament, earning his second major title and his fourth win already in the calendar year. The woman who greeted Rahm after the win is Jon Rahm's wife, Kelley Cahill. Now he's back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rahm and Cahill went to Arizona State University together, with Cahill competing on the school's track and field team in the javelin throw. She's from Portland, Ore. They're going to have a long life together as a married couple, getting their nuptials done in Spain in December 2019.

The couple had their first child together, a boy named Kepa, born in April 2021, with a second child born in 2022.

See pictures of Jon Rahm's wife, Kelley Cahill.

Page 1 of 7
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.