2023 LIV Golf Orlando final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LIV Golf

2023 LIV Golf Orlando final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 7, 2024
Golf News Net
The LIV Golf logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 LIV Golf Orlando final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earned the LIV Golf win at Orange County National Golf Club's Crooked Cat Course near Orlando, Fla.

Koepka shot a final-round 68 to win his second LIV Golf title by a one-stroke margin over Sebastian Munoz on 15-under 198.

Patrick Reed and Dean Burmester finished in a share of third place, three strokes behind Koepka.

Koepka won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Orlando recap notes

Koepka earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the third completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Torque team finished first by one shot, with the four team members (Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann, David Puig and Munoz) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Smash earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the 4 Aces finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks in Adelaide, Australia.

2023 LIV Golf Orlando final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Brooks Koepka -15 65 65 68 198 $4,000,000
2 Sebastián Muñoz -14 62 71 66 199 $2,125,000
T3 Patrick Reed -12 67 67 67 201 $1,275,000
T3 Dean Burmester -12 67 70 64 201 $1,275,000
T5 Mito Pereira -11 68 66 68 202 $887,500
T5 Matthew Wolff -11 67 68 67 202 $887,500
7 Dustin Johnson -10 67 70 66 203 $675,000
T8 Peter Uihlein -9 72 67 65 204 $588,333
T8 Carlos Ortiz -9 70 69 65 204 $588,333
T8 Sam Horsfield -9 70 66 68 204 $588,333
T11 Henrik Stenson -8 67 72 66 205 $374,000
T11 Richard Bland -8 64 71 70 205 $374,000
T11 Jason Kokrak -8 68 68 69 205 $374,000
T11 Cameron Tringale -8 70 66 69 205 $374,000
T11 Laurie Canter -8 68 66 71 205 $374,000
T16 Lee Westwood -7 66 71 69 206 $216,333
T16 Charl Schwartzel -7 71 65 70 206 $216,333
T16 Harold Varner III -7 66 72 68 206 $216,333
T16 Thomas Pieters -7 68 71 67 206 $216,333
T16 Talor Gooch -7 69 69 68 206 $216,333
T16 Bryson DeChambeau -7 70 69 67 206 $216,333
T22 Kevin Na -6 72 66 69 207 $169,000
T22 Branden Grace -6 67 70 70 207 $169,000
T22 Scott Vincent -6 70 67 70 207 $169,000
T22 David Puig -6 72 68 67 207 $169,000
T26 Paul Casey -5 69 69 70 208 $159,000
T26 Charles Howell III -5 69 72 67 208 $159,000
T26 Marc Leishman -5 68 72 68 208 $159,000
T26 Cameron Smith -5 69 68 71 208 $159,000
T26 Abraham Ancer -5 70 66 72 208 $159,000
T26 Jediah Morgan -5 71 70 67 208 $159,000
T32 Graeme McDowell -4 71 67 71 209 $149,000
T32 Pat Perez -4 69 72 68 209 $149,000
T32 Danny Lee -4 65 70 74 209 $149,000
T32 Joaquin Niemann -4 70 68 71 209 $149,000
T36 Brendan Steele -3 71 72 67 210 $141,000
T36 Bernd Wiesberger -3 73 69 68 210 $141,000
T36 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -3 73 71 66 210 $141,000
T36 James Piot -3 72 66 72 210 $141,000
40 Bubba Watson -1 71 72 69 212 $136,000
T41 Phil Mickelson E 70 76 67 213 $132,000
T41 Louis Oosthuizen E 70 70 73 213 $132,000
T41 Andy Ogletree E 69 70 74 213 $132,000
44 Ian Poulter 1 69 73 72 214 $128,000
45 Sergio Garcia 2 71 76 68 215 $126,000
T46 Matt Jones 4 71 72 74 217 $123,000
T46 Chase Koepka 4 67 76 74 217 $123,000
48 Sihwan Kim 13 75 75 76 226 $120,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.