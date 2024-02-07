2023 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 7, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Steph Curry
The 2023 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steph Curry, with the NBA star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.

Curry won the celebrity tournament, played under the modified Stableford scoring system, with an eagle 3 on the final hole of the tournament to surprise the former tennis star on 75 total points. Fish had 73 points to finish in solo second place.

Joe Pavelski fell off the pace in the final round with 19 points, falling into solo third place.

Curry would have won the $125,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse, but as an amateur, he was unable to get the money. Fish, who plays golf as a professional, claimed $47,500 as the playoff runner-up.

2023 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 TOTAL
1 Stephen Curry 75 27 23 25
2 Mardy Fish 73 18 29 26
3 Joe Pavelski 66 23 24 19
4 Mark Mulder 59 10 28 21
5 Aaron Rodgers 56 13 19 24
6 Annika Sorenstam 55 14 20 21
7 Derek Lowe 53 14 20 19
8 Tony Romo 51 16 16 19
T9 John Elway 50 16 15 19
T9 Michael Peña 50 13 11 26
11 Dell Curry 48 18 15 15
T12 John Smoltz 45 16 17 12
T12 Kevin Millar 45 11 21 13
T14 Marshall Faulk 43 19 18 6
T14 Jake Owen 43 17 18 8
T14 Adam Thielen 43 12 6 25
17 Vinny Del Negro 42 12 14 16
18 Jack Wagner 41 17 21 3
19 Brian Urlacher 40 19 13 8
T20 Robbie Gould 39 13 15 11
T20 Derek Carr 39 11 17 11
T20 Harrison Smith 39 10 14 15
23 Alex Killorn 38 21 9 8
T24 Doug Pederson 33 11 17 5
T24 Tim Wakefield 33 13 13 7
T24 Alfonso Ribeiro 33 10 10 13
T24 Ray Allen 33 1 14 18
28 Jon Lester 30 7 14 9
29 Tim Brown 29 10 6 13
T30 David Wells 28 14 13 1
T30 Bret Baier 28 20 5 3
T30 Joe Mauer 28 18 6 4
T30 Tj Oshie 28 17 7 4
34 Alex Smith 27 12 2 13
T35 Dwight Freeney 24 11 11 2
T35 Charles Woodson 24 16 -1 9
T37 Jerome Bettis 22 5 18 -1
T37 Josh Allen 22 7 4 11
39 Mike Modano 21 10 2 9
T40 Joe Buck 19 4 7 8
T40 Larry Fitzgerald 19 -2 11 10
T42 Jerry Rice 17 4 11 2
T42 Ronde Barber 17 -5 9 13
44 Jayson Werth 16 10 0 6
45 Patrick Peterson 15 1 12 2
T46 Joe Theismann 13 6 8 -1
T46 Aj Hawk 13 9 3 1
T46 Seth Curry 13 5 5 3
49 Canelo 12 -1 11 2
50 Dexter Fowler 10 3 -7 14
T51 Shane Victorino 9 8 0 1
T51 Hally Leadbetter 9 0 1 8
T53 Andrew Whitworth 6 7 -2 1
T53 Nate Bargatze 6 -3 7 2
55 Jay Bilas 3 1 2 0
56 David Carr 2 4 4 -6
57 Roger Clemens 1 -1 -6 8
58 Andre Iguodala 0 -1 -2 3
T59 Ray Romano -1 -1 1 -1
T59 Marcus Allen -1 10 -13 2
61 Reggie Bush -4 0 4 -8
62 Patrick Mahomes Ii -5 -3 4 -6
63 Cc Sabathia -7 5 -4 -8
64 Rob Riggle -10 -4 -3 -3
65 Mike Vrabel -11 4 1 -16
66 Jason Scheff -12 -7 -4 -1
67 Pat Mcafee -13 -4 -5 -4
68 Dan Quayle -14 -5 -5 -4
69 Kyle Lowry -15 -7 -8 0
70 Ryan Fitzpatrick -16 -7 -4 -5
71 Travis Kelce -17 -1 -7 -9
72 Emmitt Smith -18 -1 -8 -9
T73 Colin Jost -24 -9 0 -15
T73 Larry The Cable Guy -24 -6 -12 -6
T73 Steve Young -24 -12 -6 -6
T76 Vince Carter -25 -4 -10 -11
T76 Davante Adams -25 -18 -7 0
78 Jay Demarcus -28 -1 -12 -15
79 Baker Mayfield -30 -3 -10 -17
80 Brian Baumgartner -31 -5 -11 -15
81 Charles Barkley -32 -8 -17 -7
82 Miles Teller -34 -17 -11 -6
83 Jim Mcmahon -35 -3 -18 -14
84 Mike Golic -40 -14 -18 -8
85 Demarcus Ware -44 -14 -21 -9
T86 John O'Hurley -46 -11 -14 -21
T86 Kyle Rudolph -46 -14 -15 -17
T86 Chace Crawford -46 -18 -14 -14
T89 Kathryn Tappen -51 -20 -12 -19
T89 Zach Lavine -51 -18 -16 -17
91 The Miz -56 -23 -20 -13
92 Dylan Dreyer -64 -27 -19 -18

