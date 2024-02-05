2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

February 5, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Max Homa
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse is set for $8.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,584,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Tony Finau and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field competes in the sixth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the lone event in the Arizona portion of the West Coast Swing.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

This is the sixth PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 56 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,584,000
2 $959,200
3 $607,200
4 $431,200
5 $360,800
6 $319,000
7 $297,000
8 $275,000
9 $257,400
10 $239,800
11 $222,200
12 $204,600
13 $187,000
14 $169,400
15 $160,600
16 $151,800
17 $143,000
18 $134,200
19 $125,400
20 $116,600
21 $107,800
22 $99,000
23 $91,960
24 $84,920
25 $77,880
26 $70,840
27 $68,200
28 $65,560
29 $62,920
30 $60,280
31 $57,640
32 $55,000
33 $52,360
34 $50,160
35 $47,960
36 $45,760
37 $43,560
38 $41,800
39 $40,040
40 $38,280
41 $36,520
42 $34,760
43 $33,000
44 $31,240
45 $29,480
46 $27,720
47 $25,960
48 $24,552
49 $23,320
50 $22,616
51 $22,088
52 $21,560
53 $21,208
54 $20,856
55 $20,680
56 $20,504
57 $20,328
58 $20,152
59 $19,976
60 $19,800
61 $19,624
62 $19,448
63 $19,272
64 $19,096
65 $18,920

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse?

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse is $8.8 million.

How much is the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open winner's share?

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open winner's share is $1,584,000.

What is the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field size?

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field features 132 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open to the top 65 and ties.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.