The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse is set for $8.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,584,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Tony Finau and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field competes in the sixth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the lone event in the Arizona portion of the West Coast Swing.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

This is the sixth PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 56 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,584,000 2 $959,200 3 $607,200 4 $431,200 5 $360,800 6 $319,000 7 $297,000 8 $275,000 9 $257,400 10 $239,800 11 $222,200 12 $204,600 13 $187,000 14 $169,400 15 $160,600 16 $151,800 17 $143,000 18 $134,200 19 $125,400 20 $116,600 21 $107,800 22 $99,000 23 $91,960 24 $84,920 25 $77,880 26 $70,840 27 $68,200 28 $65,560 29 $62,920 30 $60,280 31 $57,640 32 $55,000 33 $52,360 34 $50,160 35 $47,960 36 $45,760 37 $43,560 38 $41,800 39 $40,040 40 $38,280 41 $36,520 42 $34,760 43 $33,000 44 $31,240 45 $29,480 46 $27,720 47 $25,960 48 $24,552 49 $23,320 50 $22,616 51 $22,088 52 $21,560 53 $21,208 54 $20,856 55 $20,680 56 $20,504 57 $20,328 58 $20,152 59 $19,976 60 $19,800 61 $19,624 62 $19,448 63 $19,272 64 $19,096 65 $18,920

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse? The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open purse is $8.8 million.

How much is the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open winner's share? The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open winner's share is $1,584,000.

What is the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field size? The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field features 132 players.