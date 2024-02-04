Joaquin Niemann's girlfriend Christina Hellema Puga: Pictures, bio
Joaquin Niemann's girlfriend Christina Hellema Puga: Pictures, bio

February 4, 2024
Joaquin Niemann is a LIV Golf winner, taking the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba title for his first win on the circuit, taking the victory in Mexico.

Niemann has been traveling at times with his girlfriend, Christina Hellema Puga, who is doing some great stuff in her life. She is into architecture, art, photography and traveling, and she has an Instagram account dedicated to professional architecture and art interests. She is studying architecture at the Universidad de Desarrollo in Chile.

See pictures of Joaquin Niemann's girlfriend, Christina Hellema Puga.

