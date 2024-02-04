2024 Vic Open women's final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
February 4, 2024
The 2024 Vic Open final women's leaderboard is headed by winner Ashley Lau, who earned the close-call win with a one-shot victory at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, Australia.

Lau shot a final round of 66 to catch and then pass 54-hole leader and defending champion Jiyai Shin, who shot 69 to wind up a shot back of Lau on 11-under 278.

Jeongmin Cho finished another shot back of Lau, wrapping up the medal stand in this event.

Lau won the AUD$75,600 winner's share of the AUD$420,000 purse.

Vic Open women's recap notes

With her first win of the year, Lau earned a two-year exemption onto the WPGA Tour of Australia.

A total of 35 players finished the tournament in the event on the 2024 WPGA Tour of Australia schedule after a 54-hole cut was made to the top 35 players and ties.

In the concurrent men's event at 13th Beach, Brett Coletta prevailed as the winner.

2024 Vic Open final women's leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ashley Lau -12 68 74 69 66 277 $75,600
2 Jiyai Shin -11 71 70 68 69 278 $42,000
3 Jeongmin Cho -10 68 78 65 68 279 $29,400
4 Min A Yoon -8 70 68 72 71 281 $21,000
T5 Shina Kanazawa  -7 70 68 73 71 282 $14,896
T5 Sarah Jane Smith -7 68 77 66 71 282 $14,896
T5 Karis Davidson -7 66 73 70 73 282 $14,896
8 Shannon Tan -6 68 72 74 69 283 $11,529
9 Cassie Porter -5 72 75 68 69 284 $10,059
10 Kylie Henry -3 69 72 71 74 286 $9,009
T11 Mizuki Oide -2 71 77 71 68 287 $6,678
T11 Hanee Song -2 73 75 69 70 287 $6,678
T11 Karrie Webb  -2 75 75 67 70 287 $6,678
T11 Fiona Xu -2 70 72 74 71 287 $6,678
T11 Ina Yoon  -2 76 73 67 71 287 $6,678
16 Peiying Tsai  -1 69 75 68 76 288 $5,166
T17 Breanna Gill E 73 73 72 71 289 $4,746
T17 Jennifer Chang E 74 69 67 79 289 $4,746
T19 Wei Wei Zhang 1 74 73 74 69 290 $4,368
T19 Cholcheva Wongras  1 72 71 73 74 290 $4,368
T19 Claire Shin 1 72 76 68 74 290 $4,368
T22 Lydia Hall 2 71 74 75 71 291 $4,116
T22 Yumi Kudo  2 69 77 71 74 291 $4,116
T24 Nayeon Eum 3 75 73 72 72 292 $3,906
T24 Yuna Takagi  3 74 71 73 74 292 $3,906
T24 Il Hee Lee  3 71 75 72 74 292 $3,906
T27 Stephanie Bunque 4 70 80 71 72 293 $3,696
T27 Tunrada Piddon  4 71 76 71 75 293 $3,696
T29 Steffanie Vogel  5 75 73 73 73 294 $3,444
T29 Saraporn Chamchoi 5 70 74 76 74 294 $3,444
T29 Su Oh 5 72 74 74 74 294 $3,444
T29 Ayaka Sugihara 5 75 72 71 76 294 $3,444
33 Rhianna Lewis 6 75 76 67 77 295 $3,234
34 Elmay Viking 7 74 75 69 78 296 $3,150
35 Momoka Kobori  8 70 78 72 77 297 $3,066
T36 Kathryn Norris 5 74 77 71 0 222 $2,982
T36 Molly McLean (a)  5 75 74 73 0 222 $0
T38 Celina Yuan 6 72 78 73 0 223 $2,814
T38 Hannah Park 6 74 73 76 0 223 $2,814
T38 Amelia Mehmet-Grohn 6 71 74 78 0 223 $2,814
T41 Ann Jang (a)  7 73 78 73 0 224 $0
T41 Amy Walsh 7 76 75 73 0 224 $2,520
T41 Hannah Reeves (a)  7 72 78 74 0 224 $0
T41 Suzuka Yamaguchi  7 72 78 74 0 224 $2,520
T41 Tanaka Mizuki  7 72 75 77 0 224 $2,520
T41 Kelsey Bennett 7 67 79 78 0 224 $2,520
47 Matilda Miels (a)  8 72 77 76 0 225 $0
T48 Felicity Johnson 9 76 75 75 0 226 $2,268
T48 Amy Chu  9 74 77 75 0 226 $2,268
50 Akira Yamaji  10 78 72 77 0 227 $2,121
51 Kristalle Blum  15 74 77 81 0 232 $2,037
52 Stef Hall 17 79 70 85 0 234 $1,953

