2024 Vic Open women’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Vic Open final women's leaderboard is headed by winner Ashley Lau, who earned the close-call win with a one-shot victory at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, Australia.

Lau shot a final round of 66 to catch and then pass 54-hole leader and defending champion Jiyai Shin, who shot 69 to wind up a shot back of Lau on 11-under 278.

Jeongmin Cho finished another shot back of Lau, wrapping up the medal stand in this event.

Lau won the AUD$75,600 winner's share of the AUD$420,000 purse.

Vic Open women's recap notes

With her first win of the year, Lau earned a two-year exemption onto the WPGA Tour of Australia.

A total of 35 players finished the tournament in the event on the 2024 WPGA Tour of Australia schedule after a 54-hole cut was made to the top 35 players and ties.

In the concurrent men's event at 13th Beach, Brett Coletta prevailed as the winner.

2024 Vic Open final women's leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

