2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field: Players, rankings
European Tour

February 4, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rasmus Hojgaard Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard tees off on the 7th during day two of Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour. Several Qatari nationals are invited to compete as well.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Lauri Russka and James Nicholas are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field

PLAYER
Saleh Al Kaabi
Shergo Al Kurdi
Othman Almulla
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Haydn Barron
Joshua Berry
Matthis Besard
Jonas Blixt
Adam Blomme
Daniel Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Ivan Cantero
Filippo Celli
Guxin Chen
Om Prakash Chouhan
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Jack Davidson
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Hennie Du Plessis
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Harrison Endycott
Will Enefer
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Simon Forsström
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Dylan Frittelli
Stephen Gallacher
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Joshua Grenville-Wood
Chase Hanna
Marcus Helligkilde
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Rasmus Højgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Sam Jones
Sung Kang
Masahiro Kawamura
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Soren Kjeldsen
Jeong Weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Jacques Kruyswijk
Frederic Lacroix
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal
Thriston Lawrence
Tom Lewis
Ayoub Lguirati
Haotong Li
Zander Lombard
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Joost Luiten
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
Richard Mansell
Dominic Mcglinchey
Tom Mckibbin
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Keita Nakajima
Lukas Nemecz
Wilco Nienaber
Niklas Nørgaard
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Garrick Porteous
Jaco Prinsloo
Alvaro Quiros
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Maximilian Rottluff
Antoine Rozner
Benjamin Rusch
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Sebastian Söderberg
Daniil Sokolov
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Santiago Tarrio
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Jeunghun Wang
Paul Waring
Gunner Wiebe
Andrew Wilson
Jeff Winther
Chris Wood
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

