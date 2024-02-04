2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour. Several Qatari nationals are invited to compete as well.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Lauri Russka and James Nicholas are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field

PLAYER Saleh Al Kaabi Shergo Al Kurdi Othman Almulla Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Haydn Barron Joshua Berry Matthis Besard Jonas Blixt Adam Blomme Daniel Brown Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Ivan Cantero Filippo Celli Guxin Chen Om Prakash Chouhan Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Jack Davidson Louis De Jager Alejandro Del Rey Hennie Du Plessis Manuel Elvira Nacho Elvira Harrison Endycott Will Enefer Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Simon Forsström Sebastian Friedrichsen Dylan Frittelli Stephen Gallacher Sebastian Garcia Daniel Gavins Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Joshua Grenville-Wood Chase Hanna Marcus Helligkilde Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Rasmus Højgaard Rikuya Hoshino Daan Huizing Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Kristian Krogh Johannessen Sam Jones Sung Kang Masahiro Kawamura Maximilian Kieffer Marcus Kinhult Soren Kjeldsen Jeong Weon Ko Espen Kofstad Jacques Kruyswijk Frederic Lacroix Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta Pablo Larrazábal Thriston Lawrence Tom Lewis Ayoub Lguirati Haotong Li Zander Lombard Mike Lorenzo-Vera Joost Luiten Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley Richard Mansell Dominic Mcglinchey Tom Mckibbin David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari Pieter Moolman James Morrison Keita Nakajima Lukas Nemecz Wilco Nienaber Niklas Nørgaard Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Garrick Porteous Jaco Prinsloo Alvaro Quiros Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Maximilian Rottluff Antoine Rozner Benjamin Rusch Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Sebastian Söderberg Daniil Sokolov Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Santiago Tarrio Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Jeunghun Wang Paul Waring Gunner Wiebe Andrew Wilson Jeff Winther Chris Wood Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field

There are no top-50 players in this field.