2024 Bahrain Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

February 4, 2024
The 2024 Bahrain Championship prize money payout is from the $9 million purse, with 74 professional players who complete four rounds at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Bahrain Championship prize pool is at $425,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $275,000. The Bahrain Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The Bahrain Championship field is headed by Dylan Frittelli, Ockie Strydom, Zander Lombard and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Bahrain Championship from the correct 2024 Bahrain Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2024 Bahrain Championship prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 17 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Bahrain Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $425,000
2 $275,000
3 $156,500
4 $125,000
5 $106,000
6 $87,500
7 $75,000
8 $62,500
9 $56,000
10 $50,000
11 $46,000
12 $43,000
13 $40,250
14 $38,250
15 $36,750
16 $35,250
17 $33,750
18 $32,250
19 $31,000
20 $30,000
21 $29,000
22 $28,250
23 $27,500
24 $26,750
25 $26,000
26 $25,250
27 $24,500
28 $23,750
29 $23,000
30 $22,250
31 $21,500
32 $20,750
33 $20,000
34 $19,250
35 $18,500
36 $17,750
37 $17,250
38 $16,750
39 $16,250
40 $15,750
41 $15,250
42 $14,750
43 $14,250
44 $13,750
45 $13,250
46 $12,750
47 $12,250
48 $11,750
49 $11,250
50 $10,750
51 $10,250
52 $9,750
53 $9,250
54 $8,750
55 $8,500
56 $8,250
57 $8,000
58 $7,750
59 $7,500
60 $7,250
61 $7,000
62 $6,750
63 $6,500
64 $6,250
65 $6,000

