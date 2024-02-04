2024 Bahrain Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Bahrain Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Dylan Frittelli, who earned the DP World Tour win at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain.

Frittelli won the event after coming into the final round with the 54-hole lead and looking to complete a huge comeback win for his career. On the back of a final-round 71, Frittelli won by two shots on 13-under 275.

Fellow South African Zander Lombard and Jesper Svensson finished in a tie for third place.

Frederic Lacroxi finished in a tie for fourth place after finishing in solo third place last week, joined by Ockie Strydom in joint fourth place.

Frittelli won the €390,779.85 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Bahrain Championship recap notes

Frittelli earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 74 of 1232 starting players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season.

Frittelli earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

2024 Bahrain Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

