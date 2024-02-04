2024 Bahrain Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Bahrain Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Dylan Frittelli, who earned the DP World Tour win at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain.
Frittelli won the event after coming into the final round with the 54-hole lead and looking to complete a huge comeback win for his career. On the back of a final-round 71, Frittelli won by two shots on 13-under 275.
Fellow South African Zander Lombard and Jesper Svensson finished in a tie for third place.
Frederic Lacroxi finished in a tie for fourth place after finishing in solo third place last week, joined by Ockie Strydom in joint fourth place.
Frittelli won the €390,779.85 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.
Bahrain Championship recap notes
Frittelli earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 74 of 1232 starting players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season.
Frittelli earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.
The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
2024 Bahrain Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Dylan Frittelli
|-13
|67
|68
|69
|71
|275
|€390,779.85
|T2
|Zander Lombard
|-11
|65
|73
|71
|68
|277
|€198,837.98
|T2
|Jesper Svensson
|-11
|70
|65
|72
|70
|277
|€198,837.98
|T4
|Frederic Lacroix
|-9
|69
|71
|69
|70
|279
|€106,200.17
|T4
|Ockie Strydom
|-9
|66
|71
|69
|73
|279
|€106,200.17
|T6
|Aaron Cockerill
|-8
|66
|73
|74
|67
|280
|€74,707.91
|T6
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-8
|68
|71
|71
|70
|280
|€74,707.91
|T8
|Joel Girrbach
|-7
|65
|70
|74
|72
|281
|€49,307.22
|T8
|Julien Guerrier
|-7
|70
|67
|74
|70
|281
|€49,307.22
|T8
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-7
|67
|73
|72
|69
|281
|€49,307.22
|T8
|Niklas Nørgaard
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|72
|281
|€49,307.22
|T12
|Ugo Coussaud
|-6
|68
|72
|71
|71
|282
|€36,377.01
|T12
|Sebastian Garcia
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|73
|282
|€36,377.01
|T12
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-6
|68
|73
|72
|69
|282
|€36,377.01
|T12
|Antoine Rozner
|-6
|70
|73
|70
|69
|282
|€36,377.01
|T16
|Sean Crocker
|-5
|68
|75
|72
|68
|283
|€28,832.33
|T16
|Harrison Endycott
|-5
|69
|68
|73
|73
|283
|€28,832.33
|T16
|Daan Huizing
|-5
|70
|72
|70
|71
|283
|€28,832.33
|T16
|Scott Jamieson
|-5
|67
|71
|71
|74
|283
|€28,832.33
|T16
|Matthew Jordan
|-5
|68
|72
|70
|73
|283
|€28,832.33
|T16
|David Micheluzzi
|-5
|70
|74
|71
|68
|283
|€28,832.33
|T16
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-5
|68
|71
|73
|71
|283
|€28,832.33
|T23
|Sam Bairstow
|-4
|70
|69
|70
|75
|284
|€23,561.73
|T23
|Matthew Baldwin
|-4
|69
|72
|74
|69
|284
|€23,561.73
|T23
|Filippo Celli
|-4
|70
|70
|73
|71
|284
|€23,561.73
|T23
|Grant Forrest
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|72
|284
|€23,561.73
|T23
|Marcel Siem
|-4
|71
|71
|71
|71
|284
|€23,561.73
|T23
|Andrew Wilson
|-4
|73
|69
|71
|71
|284
|€23,561.73
|T29
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-3
|70
|72
|70
|73
|285
|€19,424.06
|T29
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-3
|71
|73
|73
|68
|285
|€19,424.06
|T29
|Marcel Schneider
|-3
|68
|75
|72
|70
|285
|€19,424.06
|T29
|Darius Van Driel
|-3
|73
|71
|70
|71
|285
|€19,424.06
|T29
|Johannes Veerman
|-3
|72
|68
|74
|71
|285
|€19,424.06
|T29
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-3
|71
|73
|72
|69
|285
|€19,424.06
|T35
|Jamie Donaldson
|-2
|69
|68
|76
|73
|286
|€15,200.19
|T35
|Chase Hanna
|-2
|72
|72
|72
|70
|286
|€15,200.19
|T35
|Romain Langasque
|-2
|71
|70
|72
|73
|286
|€15,200.19
|T35
|Matteo Manassero
|-2
|69
|73
|72
|72
|286
|€15,200.19
|T35
|Yannik Paul
|-2
|70
|73
|70
|73
|286
|€15,200.19
|T35
|Marco Penge
|-2
|71
|72
|75
|68
|286
|€15,200.19
|T35
|Connor Syme
|-2
|68
|72
|73
|73
|286
|€15,200.19
|T35
|Tom Vaillant
|-2
|64
|73
|76
|73
|286
|€15,200.19
|T43
|Marcus Armitage
|-1
|67
|74
|71
|75
|287
|€12,183.14
|T43
|Haydn Barron
|-1
|71
|73
|76
|67
|287
|€12,183.14
|T43
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-1
|71
|72
|73
|71
|287
|€12,183.14
|T43
|Hurly Long
|-1
|72
|72
|70
|73
|287
|€12,183.14
|T43
|Andy Sullivan
|-1
|69
|73
|70
|75
|287
|€12,183.14
|T48
|Matthis Besard
|E
|73
|71
|72
|72
|288
|€9,654.56
|T48
|Calum Hill
|E
|69
|72
|72
|75
|288
|€9,654.56
|T48
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|E
|69
|71
|75
|73
|288
|€9,654.56
|T48
|Andrea Pavan
|E
|72
|69
|75
|72
|288
|€9,654.56
|T48
|Richie Ramsay
|E
|70
|73
|71
|74
|288
|€9,654.56
|T48
|Ashun Wu
|E
|71
|70
|73
|74
|288
|€9,654.56
|T54
|Adam Blomme
|1
|70
|73
|74
|72
|289
|€7,930.53
|T54
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|1
|70
|74
|74
|71
|289
|€7,930.53
|T56
|Julien Brun
|2
|71
|73
|71
|75
|290
|€7,011.05
|T56
|Alejandro Del Rey
|2
|66
|70
|79
|75
|290
|€7,011.05
|T56
|Jason Scrivener
|2
|71
|73
|74
|72
|290
|€7,011.05
|T56
|Jordan Smith
|2
|74
|70
|71
|75
|290
|€7,011.05
|T56
|Matthew Southgate
|2
|69
|71
|72
|78
|290
|€7,011.05
|T56
|Santiago Tarrio
|2
|70
|73
|73
|74
|290
|€7,011.05
|T62
|Jens Dantorp
|3
|67
|76
|75
|73
|291
|€5,976.63
|T62
|Will Enefer
|3
|69
|72
|70
|80
|291
|€5,976.63
|T62
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|3
|70
|74
|75
|72
|291
|€5,976.63
|T65
|Ross Fisher
|4
|70
|72
|72
|78
|292
|€5,401.96
|T65
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|4
|66
|75
|74
|77
|292
|€5,401.96
|T67
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|5
|70
|74
|72
|77
|293
|€4,827.28
|T67
|Darren Fichardt
|5
|70
|69
|73
|81
|293
|€4,827.28
|T67
|James Morrison
|5
|68
|75
|76
|74
|293
|€4,827.28
|T70
|Tom Lewis
|7
|70
|74
|75
|76
|295
|€3,753.55
|T70
|Cole Madey
|7
|69
|73
|77
|76
|295
|€3,753.55
|T70
|Lorenzo Scalise
|7
|73
|68
|75
|79
|295
|€3,753.55
|73
|Jeong Weon Ko
|9
|68
|76
|77
|76
|297
|€3,442.06
|74
|Stuart Manley
|13
|73
|71
|81
|76
|301
|€3,439.06