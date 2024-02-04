2024 Bahrain Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Bahrain Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 4, 2024
A photo of Dylan Frittelli
The 2024 Bahrain Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Dylan Frittelli, who earned the DP World Tour win at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain.

Frittelli won the event after coming into the final round with the 54-hole lead and looking to complete a huge comeback win for his career. On the back of a final-round 71, Frittelli won by two shots on 13-under 275.

Fellow South African Zander Lombard and Jesper Svensson finished in a tie for third place.

Frederic Lacroxi finished in a tie for fourth place after finishing in solo third place last week, joined by Ockie Strydom in joint fourth place.

Frittelli won the €390,779.85 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Bahrain Championship recap notes

Frittelli earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 74 of 1232 starting players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season.

Frittelli earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

2024 Bahrain Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Dylan Frittelli -13 67 68 69 71 275 €390,779.85
T2 Zander Lombard -11 65 73 71 68 277 €198,837.98
T2 Jesper Svensson -11 70 65 72 70 277 €198,837.98
T4 Frederic Lacroix -9 69 71 69 70 279 €106,200.17
T4 Ockie Strydom -9 66 71 69 73 279 €106,200.17
T6 Aaron Cockerill -8 66 73 74 67 280 €74,707.91
T6 Sebastian Söderberg -8 68 71 71 70 280 €74,707.91
T8 Joel Girrbach -7 65 70 74 72 281 €49,307.22
T8 Julien Guerrier -7 70 67 74 70 281 €49,307.22
T8 Rasmus Højgaard -7 67 73 72 69 281 €49,307.22
T8 Niklas Nørgaard -7 69 69 71 72 281 €49,307.22
T12 Ugo Coussaud -6 68 72 71 71 282 €36,377.01
T12 Sebastian Garcia -6 71 68 70 73 282 €36,377.01
T12 Rikuya Hoshino -6 68 73 72 69 282 €36,377.01
T12 Antoine Rozner -6 70 73 70 69 282 €36,377.01
T16 Sean Crocker -5 68 75 72 68 283 €28,832.33
T16 Harrison Endycott -5 69 68 73 73 283 €28,832.33
T16 Daan Huizing -5 70 72 70 71 283 €28,832.33
T16 Scott Jamieson -5 67 71 71 74 283 €28,832.33
T16 Matthew Jordan -5 68 72 70 73 283 €28,832.33
T16 David Micheluzzi -5 70 74 71 68 283 €28,832.33
T16 Bernd Wiesberger -5 68 71 73 71 283 €28,832.33
T23 Sam Bairstow -4 70 69 70 75 284 €23,561.73
T23 Matthew Baldwin -4 69 72 74 69 284 €23,561.73
T23 Filippo Celli -4 70 70 73 71 284 €23,561.73
T23 Grant Forrest -4 70 72 70 72 284 €23,561.73
T23 Marcel Siem -4 71 71 71 71 284 €23,561.73
T23 Andrew Wilson -4 73 69 71 71 284 €23,561.73
T29 Nicolas Colsaerts -3 70 72 70 73 285 €19,424.06
T29 Pablo Larrazábal -3 71 73 73 68 285 €19,424.06
T29 Marcel Schneider -3 68 75 72 70 285 €19,424.06
T29 Darius Van Driel -3 73 71 70 71 285 €19,424.06
T29 Johannes Veerman -3 72 68 74 71 285 €19,424.06
T29 Fabrizio Zanotti -3 71 73 72 69 285 €19,424.06
T35 Jamie Donaldson -2 69 68 76 73 286 €15,200.19
T35 Chase Hanna -2 72 72 72 70 286 €15,200.19
T35 Romain Langasque -2 71 70 72 73 286 €15,200.19
T35 Matteo Manassero -2 69 73 72 72 286 €15,200.19
T35 Yannik Paul -2 70 73 70 73 286 €15,200.19
T35 Marco Penge -2 71 72 75 68 286 €15,200.19
T35 Connor Syme -2 68 72 73 73 286 €15,200.19
T35 Tom Vaillant -2 64 73 76 73 286 €15,200.19
T43 Marcus Armitage -1 67 74 71 75 287 €12,183.14
T43 Haydn Barron -1 71 73 76 67 287 €12,183.14
T43 Søren Kjeldsen -1 71 72 73 71 287 €12,183.14
T43 Hurly Long -1 72 72 70 73 287 €12,183.14
T43 Andy Sullivan -1 69 73 70 75 287 €12,183.14
T48 Matthis Besard E 73 71 72 72 288 €9,654.56
T48 Calum Hill E 69 72 72 75 288 €9,654.56
T48 Jacques Kruyswijk E 69 71 75 73 288 €9,654.56
T48 Andrea Pavan E 72 69 75 72 288 €9,654.56
T48 Richie Ramsay E 70 73 71 74 288 €9,654.56
T48 Ashun Wu E 71 70 73 74 288 €9,654.56
T54 Adam Blomme 1 70 73 74 72 289 €7,930.53
T54 Kristian Krogh Johannessen 1 70 74 74 71 289 €7,930.53
T56 Julien Brun 2 71 73 71 75 290 €7,011.05
T56 Alejandro Del Rey 2 66 70 79 75 290 €7,011.05
T56 Jason Scrivener 2 71 73 74 72 290 €7,011.05
T56 Jordan Smith 2 74 70 71 75 290 €7,011.05
T56 Matthew Southgate 2 69 71 72 78 290 €7,011.05
T56 Santiago Tarrio 2 70 73 73 74 290 €7,011.05
T62 Jens Dantorp 3 67 76 75 73 291 €5,976.63
T62 Will Enefer 3 69 72 70 80 291 €5,976.63
T62 Joshua Grenville-Wood 3 70 74 75 72 291 €5,976.63
T65 Ross Fisher 4 70 72 72 78 292 €5,401.96
T65 Sebastian Friedrichsen 4 66 75 74 77 292 €5,401.96
T67 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 5 70 74 72 77 293 €4,827.28
T67 Darren Fichardt 5 70 69 73 81 293 €4,827.28
T67 James Morrison 5 68 75 76 74 293 €4,827.28
T70 Tom Lewis 7 70 74 75 76 295 €3,753.55
T70 Cole Madey 7 69 73 77 76 295 €3,753.55
T70 Lorenzo Scalise 7 73 68 75 79 295 €3,753.55
73 Jeong Weon Ko 9 68 76 77 76 297 €3,442.06
74 Stuart Manley 13 73 71 81 76 301 €3,439.06

