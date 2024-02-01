Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am hosts

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is played this year at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California.

The tournament's host course has been at the Monterey Peninsula resort since 1947, when the event as we know it began.

Pebble Beach Golf Links plays as a par-72 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 6,972 yards, making it one of the shortest golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Pebble Beach Golf Links scorecard breakdown

Pebble Beach Golf Links has four par 5s, four par 3s and 10 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with a getable par 5 (in the right conditions).

There's a similar length in three of the par 3s, ranging from 178 yards to 202 yards. Of course, the seventh hole is a little over 100 yards. The par 5s are eagle opportunities for any player in the field and must be taken advantage of this week.

The par 4s, though, vary quite wildly. Some are short but have small landing areas. Some have huge fairways. All have small targets for the second shot and require some thought off the tee.

Pebble Beach Golf Links scorecard

HOLE YARDS PAR 1 381 4 2 516 5 3 404 4 4 331 4 5 195 3 6 523 5 7 106 3 8 428 4 9 504 4 OUT 3388 36 10 446 4 11 390 4 12 202 3 13 445 4 14 580 5 15 397 4 16 403 4 17 178 3 18 543 5 IN 3584 36 TOTAL 6972 72

Spyglass Hill Golf Course course breakdown

Now that we know the layout of the golf course, what else makes Pebble Beach Golf Links a challenge?

First, if the wind blows, Pebble Beach is a much more difficult golf course than without it. The holes along the water are much more subject to the wind, naturally.

The course also feels quite different for the inland holes and the holes where water isn't in play. However, the landing areas are often pretty tight, and the greens are small throughout.

Spyglass Hill Golf Course scorecard

HOLE YARDS PAR 1 5 595 2 4 349 3 3 172 4 4 370 5 3 203 6 4 446 7 5 549 8 4 399 9 4 431 OUT 36 3514 10 4 407 11 5 561 12 3 178 13 4 460 14 5 560 15 3 130 16 4 476 17 4 325 18 4 430 IN 36 3527 TOTAL 72 7041

Spyglass Hill Golf Course course breakdown

Now that we know the layout of the golf course, what else makes Spyglass Hill Golf Course a challenge?

Spyglass Hill Golf Course is from a different era than Pebble Beach, where golf courses were meant to be longer and more punishing. The targets are much bigger for approach shots compared to Pebble, but you can't go around missing fairways.

There is a fair amount of elevation change on the course, and there are lots of tree-lined holes with bunkers just where you want to hit your drive.