How much does it cost to play Spyglass Hill Golf Course?

You've been watching the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- or, later in the year, the First Tee Pro-Am at Pebble Beach on PGA Tour Champions -- and you're wondering how much it costs to play Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

The answer? Such an incredible experience, as you'd imagine, is not cheap. The current green fee at Spyglass Hill Golf Course is $465 until March 31, 2024. At that point, the rate will increase to $495 until March 31, 2025.

Now, the odds of you getting to pay $465 to play golf at Spyglass Hill Golf Course rely quite a bit on where you're staying when you want to play.

If you want to play Spyglass Hill, you don't have to stay on property, unlike you would to play Pebble Beach Golf Links. You can also reserve a tee time at Spyglass Hill up to three months in advance, regardless of whether or not you're staying on property. So, get that tee time, then roll the dice on Pebble.

However, if you're willing to roll the dice, you can play Spyglass Hill for just $465 plus tax and a per-player cart fee of $50. So, if you're willing to book less than 48 hours ahead of time and take the chance that you won't get a tee time, then you can save a boat load of money. This is more ideal if you're a single or twosome looking to get on the course. Finding an open foursome is difficult.

Or, if money is no object or you want to guarantee yourself a spot at Pebble Beach, plunk down the money and just do it. It's an experience you'll never forget. But it'll cost substantially more money.

Spyglass Hill is an incredible golf course, whether you're playing it all to itself or part of a bigger golf trip that includes Pebble Beach Golf Links. You just have to be prepared for the cost.