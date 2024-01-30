How much does it cost to play in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am entry fee isn't cheap. You're going to plunk down a pretty penny to compete alongside the PGA Tour's best at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill (and, formerly, also Monterey Peninsula Country Club).

Back in 2011, Forbes reported it costs $25,000 to play in the pro-am. In the years since, that price has increased, closer to $40,000 in 2023.

However, when the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am became a Signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the tournament changed the format. Instead of 156 pro-am spots being available, there are now just 80, and the pro-am is played over two days instead of potentially four. Still, that has come with a dramatic increase in the pro-am cost. According to Golfweek, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am cost is approximately $70,000.

That entry fee is dramatically higher than playing in other PGA Tour pro-ams.

However, playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am isn't as simple as plunking down the entry fee and getting a pro partner for three incredible days of golf. There's an invitation component, compared to many PGA Tour pro-ams where the field is open to most anyone for a number of spots.

In fact, there's a waiting list to get the call to play in what was originally called the Crosby Clambake, when Bing Crosby invited many of his friends to California to play in a pro-am event. While there are 156 spots available, they fill up quickly with celebrities and business luminaries who want to be part of the thrilling experience. Once most players get a spot, they're reluctant to give it up to someone else.

It's way easier and less expensive to get into a PGA Tour pro-am for other events.

For example, it costs $7,700 to play in the Wednesday pro-am at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego. However, the tournament also has a Monday pro-am featuring up-and-coming PGA Tour players, which you can get into for $3,850 -- a fairly reasonable fee for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.