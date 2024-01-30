2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field
PGA Tour

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field

01/30/2024
Golf News Net
A picture of Aaron Rodgers and Ben Silverman
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down an estimated $70,000 to play alongside PGA Tour pros.

Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first two rounds after each player has competed on each of the two courses in the tournament rotation: Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

The pro-am ends after two rounds, with a winner declared based on the lowest total best-ball net score of partners.

This year, there are just 80 amateurs competing with the 80 pros in the field, meaning many familiar names did not make the cut, including Bill Murray and Ray Romano.

While the celebrities come and go each year depending on their availability, the number of business luminaries taking part in the event is always high.

Celebrities in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

  • Dermot Desmond -- Irish businessman
  • Tom Brady -- Legendary NFL quarterback
  • Joe Kernen -- CNBC anchor
  • Ryan Smith -- Executive chairman of Qualtrics, Utah Jazz owner
  • Pau Gasol -- Former NBA champion
  • Larry Fitzgerald -- Future NFL Hall of Famer
  • Aaron Rodgers -- Green Bay Packers quarterback
  • Alex Smith -- Former NFL quarterback
  • Buster Posey -- Former MLB player
  • Steve Young -- NFL Hall of Famer quarterback
  • Condoleezza Rice -- Former US Secretary of State
  • Josh Allen -- Buffalo Bills quarterback
  • David Abeles -- CEO of TaylorMade Golf
  • Jerry Tarde -- Editor-in-Chief of Golf Digest
  • Chris Kempczinski -- CEO of McDonald's

