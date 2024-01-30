2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down an estimated $70,000 to play alongside PGA Tour pros.

Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first two rounds after each player has competed on each of the two courses in the tournament rotation: Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

The pro-am ends after two rounds, with a winner declared based on the lowest total best-ball net score of partners.

This year, there are just 80 amateurs competing with the 80 pros in the field, meaning many familiar names did not make the cut, including Bill Murray and Ray Romano.

RELATED: 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Full professional field

While the celebrities come and go each year depending on their availability, the number of business luminaries taking part in the event is always high.

Celebrities in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field