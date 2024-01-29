2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament format, pro and pro-am cut rules

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am pro-am format consists of two golf tournaments going on at the same time for the 80 professionals in the field.

This year, the 80 pros are once again each paired with an amateur player, forming 80 two-player pairings. The field is split into foursomes for each of the first two days. Each golfer will play one round on the host, Pebble Beach Golf Links, and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. There will be 40 pro golfers on each course each day.

Those teams are grouped into 20 foursomes over the first two days.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am format

For the professionals, the tournament format is simple: the usual 72-hole, stroke-play tournament you see most weeks on the PGA Tour. Lowest score wins.

For the pro-am competition, the format is net best ball of partners. That means the professional and the amateur each play each hole. The score counts for the player that has the better score once the amateur's handicap is factored. Each amateur's handicap is different, ranging from 0 (meaning they get no strokes to help them) to 16 (they get one stroke on every hole but the two easiest holes). The lowest score at the end of 36 holes wins the pro-am competition, which does not extend beyond the second round.

Any ties that spill over from the 36-hole event leads to a tiebreaker decided by the professional's 36-hole score on each team.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am pro and pro-am cut rules

After the first two rounds are completed, the pros compete on their own for the last two rounds, which are both played at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Prior to 2020, if more than 78 players made the 54-hole cut, then the cut was instead to the number nearest 70 for the final round. It was kind of like getting MDF'd when 78 or more players made the 36-hole cut at other PGA Tour events, except it happened after 54 holes. However, there is now no cut in this event, so all pros in the field will get to complete four rounds.

The winning pro will earn 700 FedEx Cup points and will earn approximately 65 Official World Golf Ranking points.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.