AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history, results and past winners

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the PGA Tour's Monterey Peninsula event on the schedule. The event is the third tournament in the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am became a PGA Tour event in 1937, known then as the Bing Crosby Pro-Am. It originally wasn't played at Pebble Beach, rather moving there in 1947 after an initial run at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. The tournament has evolved and moved over the years, but it has been at Pebble Beach since 1947.

In its time with Pebble Beach as host, the PGA Tour has used a handful of courses at the same time during the first three rounds of the tournament, with the field consolidating on Pebble Beach for the final round.

Entertainer Bing Crosby was the long-time host of this invitational tournament, back in an era when the West Coast Swing was led by touranments held by celebrities.

In 2024, the event became a Signature tournament on the PGA Tour schedule, changing the pro-am nature of the event and shortening the course rotation to two courses (Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course).

Phil Mickelson and Mark O'Meara have won this event more than any other player, taking this event five times each. Sam Snead won four times, including the three of the first five editions of the event.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am format

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is played over four days, and there has historically been a cut for the qualifying field.

Previous to becoming a Signature event, for the opening three rounds, 156 players are split between three host courses each day. All players get one qualifying round on each course, played alongside their amateur partner. Then the top 60 players and ties and the top 25 pro-am teams consolidate after the cut for the final round on Pebble Beach Golf Links, which is the tournament host.

Now, there are 80 players in the field for the event, with players paired with an amateur for each of the first two rounds. All players get one qualifying round on each course, played alongside their amateur partner. Pebble Beach Golf Links hosts the final two rounds, which is just for the professional players.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am host courses

Pebble Beach Golf Links: 1947-present

Spyglass Hill Golf Course: 1967-1976, 1978-present

Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course): 1965-1966, 1977, 2010-2020, 2022-2023

Poppy Hills Golf Course: 1991-2009

Cypress Point Club: 1947-1990

Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Dunes Course): 1947-1964

Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club: 1937-1942

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am past sponsors

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has had few names and sponsors over the years:

Bing Crosby Pro-Am: 1937-1952

Bing Crosby National Pro-Am Golf Championship: 1953-1958

Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: 1959-1985

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: 1986-2015

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 2016-present

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history & results