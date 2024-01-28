2024 LPGA Drive On Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/28/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who started the year with a big playoff win at Bradenton Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

Korda managed to win the event with a birdie on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Lydia Ko, who was seeking her 21st LPGA Tour win and the final point that would have made her eligible for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Ko made eagle on the par-5 17th and then par on the last to seemingly set herself up to win. However, Korda, who struggled throughout the final round, then followed up with her own eagle 3 on 17. She then hit her approach shot on 18 to a foot to set up a playoff on 11-under 277.

Korda went on to win the playoff, with both playoff contestants finishing three shots ahead of solo third-place Megan Khang.

Korda won and the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

LPGA Drive On Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the second LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the eighth time.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 66 players finishing the tournament. Two players withdrew after making the cut (Georgia Hall, Gaby Lopez).

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next month with the Honda LPGA Thailand.

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nelly Korda -11 65 67 68 73 273 $262,500
P2 Lydia Ko -11 65 70 69 69 273 $163,689
3 Megan Khang -8 69 69 66 72 276 $118,745
T4 Lucy Li -7 67 69 72 69 277 $82,897
T4 Ayaka Furue -7 68 67 69 73 277 $82,897
T6 Auston Kim -6 68 73 64 73 278 $55,564
T6 Xiyu Lin -6 69 66 70 73 278 $55,564
8 Mone Inami -5 71 70 70 68 279 $44,362
T9 Andrea Lee -4 71 70 72 67 280 $35,287
T9 Cheyenne Knight -4 71 70 71 68 280 $35,287
T9 Nasa Hataoka -4 68 71 69 72 280 $35,287
T9 Jasmine Suwannapura -4 69 68 69 74 280 $35,287
T13 Lindy Duncan -3 71 71 67 72 281 $27,662
T13 Gemma Dryburgh -3 69 68 69 75 281 $27,662
T13 Sei Young Kim -3 67 69 69 76 281 $27,662
T16 Hye-Jin Choi -2 71 68 72 71 282 $21,585
T16 Xiaowen Yin -2 73 69 68 72 282 $21,585
T16 Celine Boutier -2 70 68 72 72 282 $21,585
T16 So Mi Lee -2 69 65 76 72 282 $21,585
T16 Brooke Henderson -2 71 69 69 73 282 $21,585
T16 Lexi Thompson -2 70 67 69 76 282 $21,585
T16 Robyn Choi -2 71 68 66 77 282 $21,585
T23 Olivia Cowan -1 73 68 72 70 283 $16,199
T23 Allisen Corpuz -1 70 69 73 71 283 $16,199
T23 Linn Grant -1 70 69 73 71 283 $16,199
T23 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -1 66 72 74 71 283 $16,199
T23 Lauren Coughlin -1 71 70 69 73 283 $16,199
T23 A Lim Kim -1 72 69 68 74 283 $16,199
T23 Yealimi Noh -1 69 71 69 74 283 $16,199
T23 Ruoning Yin -1 67 72 70 74 283 $16,199
31 Leona Maguire E 73 69 73 69 284 $13,532
T32 Isabella Fierro 1 69 69 74 73 285 $12,457
T32 Mao Saigo 1 73 68 69 75 285 $12,457
T32 Marina Alex 1 68 71 71 75 285 $12,457
T35 Yu Jin Sung 2 70 70 74 72 286 $10,165
T35 Azahara Munoz 2 69 70 75 72 286 $10,165
T35 Hae Ran Ryu 2 70 71 71 74 286 $10,165
T35 Wei-Ling Hsu 2 69 72 71 74 286 $10,165
T35 Yu Liu 2 72 69 70 75 286 $10,165
T35 Emily Kristine Pedersen 2 75 66 69 76 286 $10,165
T35 Mi Hyang Lee 2 71 68 70 77 286 $10,165
T42 Patty Tavatanakit 3 74 68 72 73 287 $7,656
T42 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 3 75 66 73 73 287 $7,656
T42 Aline Krauter 3 69 72 73 73 287 $7,656
T42 Pernilla Lindberg 3 70 70 74 73 287 $7,656
T42 Gurleen Kaur 3 71 71 71 74 287 $7,656
T42 Albane Valenzuela 3 72 69 69 77 287 $7,656
T42 Madelene Sagstrom 3 70 69 70 78 287 $7,656
T49 Lauren Hartlage 4 73 69 73 73 288 $6,019
T49 Mel Reid 4 70 68 77 73 288 $6,019
T49 Stephanie Meadow 4 70 72 72 74 288 $6,019
T49 Nataliya Guseva 4 71 69 74 74 288 $6,019
T49 Yan Liu 4 71 68 73 76 288 $6,019
T49 Arpichaya Yubol 4 68 70 71 79 288 $6,019
T55 Lilia Vu 5 74 67 73 75 289 $5,287
T55 Ally Ewing 5 71 68 75 75 289 $5,287
T57 Malia Nam 6 72 68 79 71 290 $4,750
T57 Hyo Joon Jang 6 72 68 75 75 290 $4,750
T57 Chanettee Wannasaen 6 67 73 75 75 290 $4,750
T57 Maja Stark 6 76 64 72 78 290 $4,750
T61 Brittany Lincicome 7 71 70 77 73 291 $4,347
T61 Frida Kinhult 7 72 67 78 74 291 $4,347
T63 Jennifer Kupcho 8 74 68 75 75 292 $4,168
T63 In Gee Chun 8 72 69 73 78 292 $4,168
65 Esther Henseleit 10 70 71 76 77 294 $4,032
66 Minji Kang 11 67 69 78 81 295 $3,943

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.