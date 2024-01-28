2024 LPGA Drive On Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who started the year with a big playoff win at Bradenton Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

Korda managed to win the event with a birdie on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Lydia Ko, who was seeking her 21st LPGA Tour win and the final point that would have made her eligible for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Ko made eagle on the par-5 17th and then par on the last to seemingly set herself up to win. However, Korda, who struggled throughout the final round, then followed up with her own eagle 3 on 17. She then hit her approach shot on 18 to a foot to set up a playoff on 11-under 277.

Korda went on to win the playoff, with both playoff contestants finishing three shots ahead of solo third-place Megan Khang.

Korda won and the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

LPGA Drive On Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the second LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the eighth time.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 66 players finishing the tournament. Two players withdrew after making the cut (Georgia Hall, Gaby Lopez).

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next month with the Honda LPGA Thailand.

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

