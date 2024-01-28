2024 Bahrain Championship field: Players, rankings
2024 Bahrain Championship field: Players, rankings

01/28/2024
A photo of golfer Thorbjorn Olesen Credit: Getty Images
The 2024 Bahrain Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain.

The Bahrain Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thorbjorn Olesen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour. Several Bahrain nationals are invited to compete as well.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Andrew Wilson and David Ravetto are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Bahrain Championship field

Saud Al Sharif
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Khaled Attieh
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Haydn Barron
Matthis Besard
Thomas Bjørn
Jonas Blixt
Adam Blomme
Dan Bradbury
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Ivan Cantero
Filippo Celli
Guxin Chen
Om Chouhan
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Jack Davidson
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Jamie Donaldson
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Harrison Endycott
Will Enefer
Darren Fichardt
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Dylan Frittelli
Stephen Gallacher
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Joshua Grenville-Wood
Julien Guerrier
Chase Hanna
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Rasmus Højgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Sam Jones
Matthew Jordan
Sung Kang
Masahiro Kawamura
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Soren Kjeldsen
Jeong Weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Jacques Kruyswijk
Frederic Lacroix
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Tom Lewis
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Joost Luiten
Cole Madey
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Khalifa Mohamed
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
Fahad Abdullah Sultan Saleh Mubarak
Keita Nakajima
Lukas Nemecz
Niklas Nørgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Jaco Prinsloo
Richie Ramsay
Ahmed Mohammed Rashid
Maximilian Rottluff
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Jay Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Tom Vaillant
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Paul Waring
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Bernd Wiesberger
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Bahrain Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

