2024 Bahrain Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Bahrain Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain.

The Bahrain Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thorbjorn Olesen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour. Several Bahrain nationals are invited to compete as well.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Andrew Wilson and David Ravetto are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Bahrain Championship field

PLAYER Saud Al Sharif Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Khaled Attieh Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Haydn Barron Matthis Besard Thomas Bjørn Jonas Blixt Adam Blomme Dan Bradbury Julien Brun Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Ivan Cantero Filippo Celli Guxin Chen Om Chouhan Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Jack Davidson Louis De Jager Alejandro Del Rey Jamie Donaldson Manuel Elvira Nacho Elvira Harrison Endycott Will Enefer Darren Fichardt Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Sebastian Friedrichsen Dylan Frittelli Stephen Gallacher Sebastian Garcia Daniel Gavins Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Joshua Grenville-Wood Julien Guerrier Chase Hanna Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Rasmus Højgaard Rikuya Hoshino Daan Huizing Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Kristian Krogh Johannessen Sam Jones Matthew Jordan Sung Kang Masahiro Kawamura Maximilian Kieffer Marcus Kinhult Soren Kjeldsen Jeong Weon Ko Espen Kofstad Jacques Kruyswijk Frederic Lacroix Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta Pablo Larrazábal David Law Tom Lewis Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Joost Luiten Cole Madey Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Khalifa Mohamed Edoardo Molinari James Morrison Fahad Abdullah Sultan Saleh Mubarak Keita Nakajima Lukas Nemecz Niklas Nørgaard Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Jaco Prinsloo Richie Ramsay Ahmed Mohammed Rashid Maximilian Rottluff Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Jay Schaper Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Tom Vaillant Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Paul Waring Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Bernd Wiesberger Oliver Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Bahrain Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.