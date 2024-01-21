Sam Burns’ wife Caroline Campbell: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7

Sam Burns is the 2021 and 2022 Valspar Championship winner, having earned five PGA Tour wins and looking for another at the 2024 The American Express in California. Burns's wife, Caroline Campbell, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were engaged in 2019 and have since married. Campbell and Burns had been dating for four years when Burns popped the question. Burns went to LSU, where he starred on the golf team. The pair had met at church at the age of 5, but they never started dating until the pair went to LSU together.

He quickly got to the PGA Tour and has been climbing toward a breakthrough win, appearing on the 2023 US Ryder Cup team.

See pictures of Sam Burns's wife, Caroline Campbell.