LPGA Tour superstar Lydia Ko: Pictures, bio

Lydia Ko is one of the best women's golfers on the planet -- and she has been a brilliant star since she was a teenager. Now she looks to become a winner to start 2024 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The South Korea-born, New Zealand-raised teenager won the LPGA's Race to the CME Globe in 2022, completing a comeback season that saw her reach the top of the mountain again. The two-time major winner got married in that off-season in Korea, starting her life as a married woman.

Ko is a kid at heart, having a lot of fun on and off the golf course. She shows that friendly side on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

You should get to know and appreciate Ko, who is attending Korea University through a mostly online program, while you can. She only intends to play until she's 30 -- or at least that's what she said as a teenager.

