Lydia Ko, the teen No. 1 on the LPGA: Pictures, bio, swing, what's in the bag
Golf Culture

LPGA Tour superstar Lydia Ko: Pictures, bio

01/21/2024
Golf News Net
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 9

Lydia Ko is one of the best women's golfers on the planet -- and she has been a brilliant star since she was a teenager. Now she looks to become a winner to start 2024 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The South Korea-born, New Zealand-raised teenager won the LPGA's Race to the CME Globe in 2022, completing a comeback season that saw her reach the top of the mountain again. The two-time major winner got married in that off-season in Korea, starting her life as a married woman.

Ko is a kid at heart, having a lot of fun on and off the golf course. She shows that friendly side on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

You should get to know and appreciate Ko, who is attending Korea University through a mostly online program, while you can. She only intends to play until she's 30 -- or at least that's what she said as a teenager.

See pictures of two-time LPGA major winner Lydia Ko.

Page 1 of 9
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.