Justin Thomas’ wife Jillian Wisniewski: Pictures, bio

Justin Thomas is a major winner at the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship, the 2021 Players Championship winner, and he's one of the youngest players in PGA Tour history to notch a dozen wins. Now he's looking for a win to start the year at the 2024 The American Express.

Justin Thomas' wife Jillian Wisniewski has been a key part of his rise as one of the best golfers in the world, celebrating the victories over the years. Wisniewski is 28 and went to University of Kentucky, earning a journalism degree.

The couple made their public debut around Valentine's Day 2017 and were a big hit in Louisville, where Thomas is from, during the 2017 Kentucky Derby. They have documented their adventures on social media, including Thomas' rise in the golf world.

