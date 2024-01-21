Alexa Pano: Pictures, bio, swing, what's in the bag
Golf Culture

Alexa Pano: Pictures, bio, swing, what’s in the bag

01/21/2024
Golf News Net
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 6

Alexa Pano may be just 19 years old, but the American has become a global women's golf star, particularly as she looks for a second LPGA Tour win at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Pano was a junior golf superstar, becoming known to many through the documentary "The Short Game," which focused on junior golfers competing in high-level championships.

Pano acquired her status on the Epson Tour and then got to the LPGA Tour for 2023, ultimately winning on her 19th birthday in Northern Ireland for her breakthrough win.

She is quite active on social media, particularly on Instagram. She also occasionally dons the logo of her favorite NFL team, the New England Patriots.

Take a look at pictures of LPGA player Alexa Pano.

Page 1 of 6
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.