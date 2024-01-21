2024 The American Express money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2024 The American Express prize money payout is from the $8.4 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at PGA West in Palm Spring, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of The American Express prize pool is at $1,512,000, with the second-place finisher taking home 915,600 in PGA Tour prize money today. The American Express prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $17,892.

For 2024 The American Express results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The American Express field is headed by Nick Dunlap, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns and more. The leaderboard is loaded and jammed, meaning any number of players within five shots have a chance to win.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after three rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 The American Express from the correct 2024 The American Express full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 54-hole cut is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. The 54-hole leader Nick Dunlap will not be paid for his finish, even if he wins.

The 2024 The American Express prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 57 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors and The Players, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 The American Express prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2024 The American Express results and payout, see our final leaderboard