2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The PGA Tour has announced the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 28 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.

The nearly $68 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 18-20 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

All five PGA Tour Champions majors return in 2024, with the US Senior Open at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island and the Senior Open at Carnoustie.

The Senior PGA Championship heads back to Michigan and Harbor Shores Resort.

The Charles Schwab Cup playoff remains three events, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The new Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas will have 54 players ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule