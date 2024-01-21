2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The PGA Tour has announced the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 28 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.
The nearly $68 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 18-20 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
All five PGA Tour Champions majors return in 2024, with the US Senior Open at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island and the Senior Open at Carnoustie.
The Senior PGA Championship heads back to Michigan and Harbor Shores Resort.
The Charles Schwab Cup playoff remains three events, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The new Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas will have 54 players ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.
2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|DEFENDING
|RESULTS
|Jan. 19-21
|Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
|Hualalai Golf Course, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI
|$2,000,000
|Steven Alker
|Results
|Feb. 16-18
|Chubb Classic
|Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, FL
|$1,800,000
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 22-24
|Trophy Hassan II
|Royal Golf Dar es Salam, Morocco
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|March 8-10
|Cologuard Classic
|La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, AZ
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Mar. 22-24
|Hoag Classic
|Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|March 29-31
|The Galleri Classic
|Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Apr. 19-21
|Invited Celebrity Classic
|Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|April 26-28
|Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|
|May 3-5
|Insperity Invitational
|The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX
|$2,700,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 9-12
|Regions Tradition
|Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL
|$2,600,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 23-26
|KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
|Harbor Shores Resort, Benton Harbor, MI
|$3,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 31 - June 2
|Principal Charity Classic
|Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 7-9
|American Family Insurance Championship
|University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI
|$2,400,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 21-23
|Dick's Sporting Goods Open
|En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, NY
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 27-30
|U.S. Senior Open Championship
|Newport Country Club, Newport, RI
|$4,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 11-14
|Kaulig Companies Championship
|Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH
|$3,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|
|July 25-28
|Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex
|Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland
|$2,850,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 9-11
|Boeing Classic
|The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 16-18
|Shaw Charity Classic
|Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, AB, Canada
|$2,400,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 23-2
|The Ally Challenge
|Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 6-8
|Ascension Charity Classic
|Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 13-15
|Sanford International
|Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, SD
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 20-22
|Pure Insurance Championship
|Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA
|$2,300,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 4-6
|Constellation Furyk and Friends
|Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|
|Oct. 11-13
|SAS Championship
|Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 18-20
|Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA
|$2,300,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 25-27
|Simmons Bank Championship
|Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, AR
|$2,300,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 7-10
|Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results