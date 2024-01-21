2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
Champions Tour

2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

01/21/2024
Golf News Net
The PGA Tour Champions logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The PGA Tour has announced the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 28 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.

The nearly $68 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 18-20 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

All five PGA Tour Champions majors return in 2024, with the US Senior Open at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island and the Senior Open at Carnoustie.

The Senior PGA Championship heads back to Michigan and Harbor Shores Resort.

The Charles Schwab Cup playoff remains three events, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The new Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas will have 54 players ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE DEFENDING RESULTS
Jan. 19-21 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Hualalai Golf Course, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI $2,000,000 Steven Alker Results
Feb. 16-18 Chubb Classic Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, FL $1,800,000 Winner Results
Feb. 22-24 Trophy Hassan II Royal Golf Dar es Salam, Morocco $2,000,000 Winner Results
March 8-10 Cologuard Classic La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, AZ $2,200,000 Winner Results
Mar. 22-24 Hoag Classic Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA $2,000,000 Winner Results
March 29-31 The Galleri Classic Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA $2,200,000 Winner Results
Apr. 19-21 Invited Celebrity Classic Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX $2,200,000 Winner Results
April 26-28 Mitsubishi Electric Classic TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA $2,000,000 Winner Results
May 3-5 Insperity Invitational The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX $2,700,000 Winner Results
May 9-12 Regions Tradition Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL $2,600,000 Winner Results
May 23-26 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Harbor Shores Resort, Benton Harbor, MI $3,500,000 Winner Results
May 31 - June 2 Principal Charity Classic Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA $2,000,000 Winner Results
June 7-9 American Family Insurance Championship University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI $2,400,000 Winner Results
June 21-23 Dick's Sporting Goods Open En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, NY $2,100,000 Winner Results
June 27-30 U.S. Senior Open Championship Newport Country Club, Newport, RI $4,000,000 Winner Results
July 11-14 Kaulig Companies Championship Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH $3,500,000 Winner Results
July 25-28 Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland $2,850,000 Winner Results
Aug. 9-11 Boeing Classic The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA $2,200,000 Winner Results
Aug. 16-18 Shaw Charity Classic Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, AB, Canada $2,400,000 Winner Results
Aug. 23-2 The Ally Challenge Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI $2,200,000 Winner Results
Sept. 6-8 Ascension Charity Classic Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO $2,100,000 Winner Results
Sept. 13-15 Sanford International Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, SD $2,100,000 Winner Results
Sept. 20-22 Pure Insurance Championship Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA $2,300,000 Winner Results
Oct. 4-6 Constellation Furyk and Friends Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL $2,100,000 Winner Results
Oct. 11-13 SAS Championship Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC $2,100,000 Winner Results
Oct. 18-20 Dominion Energy Charity Classic The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA $2,300,000 Winner Results
Oct. 25-27 Simmons Bank Championship Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, AR $2,300,000 Winner Results
Nov. 7-10 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ $3,000,000 Winner Results

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.