2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Alker, who earned the win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Hualalai Golf Course in Hawaii.

Alker won the first event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a four-shot runaway win on 24-under 191 on the back of a second-conseuctive 63 to beat Harrison Frazar.

Steve Stricker finished in solo third, while David Toms wound up in fourth place in this edition of this event, in which just 42 players competed.

Alker won the $340,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai recap notes

Alker wins the first PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next month at the Chubb Classic.

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

