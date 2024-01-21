2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/21/2024
A photo of golfer Steven Alker
The 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Alker, who earned the win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Hualalai Golf Course in Hawaii.

Alker won the first event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a four-shot runaway win on 24-under 191 on the back of a second-conseuctive 63 to beat Harrison Frazar.

Steve Stricker finished in solo third, while David Toms wound up in fourth place in this edition of this event, in which just 42 players competed.

Alker won the $340,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai recap notes

Alker wins the first PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next month at the Chubb Classic.

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steven Alker -25 65 63 63 191 $340,000
2 Harrison Frazar -21 67 63 65 195 $200,000
3 Steve Stricker -20 66 64 66 196 $140,000
4 David Toms -17 68 66 65 199 $110,000
T5 Scott Parel -14 67 69 66 202 $93,000
T5 Stewart Cink -14 67 69 66 202 $93,000
7 Darren Clarke -13 71 66 66 203 $77,000
T8 Jerry Kelly -12 69 69 66 204 $58,000
T8 Stephen Ames -12 70 67 67 204 $58,000
T8 Rocco Mediate -12 67 70 67 204 $58,000
T8 Justin Leonard -12 68 66 70 204 $58,000
T12 Mark Hensby -11 67 73 65 205 $41,250
T12 Alex Cejka -11 69 68 68 205 $41,250
T12 Ken Duke -11 67 69 69 205 $41,250
T12 Ernie Els -11 66 67 72 205 $41,250
T16 K.J. Choi -10 66 71 69 206 $35,000
T16 Vijay Singh -10 65 70 71 206 $35,000
T18 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -9 70 71 66 207 $29,250
T18 Mike Weir -9 68 73 66 207 $29,250
T18 Thongchai Jaidee -9 71 69 67 207 $29,250
T18 Colin Montgomerie -9 69 70 68 207 $29,250
T22 Brett Quigley -7 66 76 67 209 $25,000
T22 Lee Janzen -7 68 73 68 209 $25,000
T22 Bernhard Langer -7 68 73 68 209 $25,000
T25 Tom Lehman -6 71 73 66 210 $22,500
T25 Steve Flesch -6 72 70 68 210 $22,500
T27 Joe Durant -5 72 72 67 211 $19,167
T27 Stephen Dodd -5 70 73 68 211 $19,167
T27 Scott McCarron -5 73 68 70 211 $19,167
T30 David Duval -4 75 70 67 212 $17,000
T30 Rod Pampling -4 75 70 67 212 $17,000
T30 Ken Tanigawa -4 74 70 68 212 $17,000
T33 Olin Browne -3 75 71 67 213 $15,250
T33 Corey Pavin -3 73 73 67 213 $15,250
T33 Marco Dawson -3 70 72 71 213 $15,250
T33 Paul Broadhurst -3 69 72 72 213 $15,250
T37 Billy Andrade -2 74 71 69 214 $12,750
T37 Dicky Pride -2 70 72 72 214 $12,750
T37 Mark O'Meara -2 70 71 73 214 $12,750
T37 Fred Couples -2 70 68 76 214 $12,750
41 Jay Haas -1 69 73 73 215 $11,500
42 Jeff Sluman E 74 70 72 216 $11,000

