2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field: Players, rankings

01/21/2024
The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Fla.

The LPGA Drive On Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Charley Hull and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, rounding out the early Florida Swing on the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with that event still to be played.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Kiira Riihijarvi and Kelly Tan are the first two alternates, replacing any players who withdraw from the field.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Laetitia Beck
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Matilda Castren
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Robyn Choi
In Gee Chun
Carlota Ciganda
Jenny Coleman
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Olivia Cowan
Paula Creamer
Daniela Darquea
Perrine Delacour
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Laney Frye
Ayaka Furue
Isi Gabsa
Sofia Garcia
Kristen Gillman
Linn Grant
Savannah Grewal
Nataliya Guseva
Georgia Hall
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Daniela Holmqvist
Wei-Ling Hsu
Jin Hee Im
Mone Inami
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Jiwon Jeon
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Minji Kang
Haeji Kang
Minami Katsu
Gurleen Kaur
Sarah Kemp
Megan Khang
Grace Kim
A Lim Kim
Sei Young Kim
Auston Kim
Gina Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Lydia Ko
Nelly Korda
Aline Krauter
Jennifer Kupcho
Agathe Laisne
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
So Mi Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Stacy Lewis
Lucy Li
Xiyu Lin
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Roberta Liti
Yu Liu
Yan Liu
Mary Liu
Gaby Lopez
Polly Mack
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Stephanie Meadow
Morgane Metraux
Azahara Munoz
Malia Nam
Yealimi Noh
Ryann O'Toole
Alexa Pano
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Mel Reid
Paula Reto
Gabriela Ruffels
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Sarah Schmelzel
Jennifer Song
Angela Stanford
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Szokol
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Lexi Thompson
Yani Tseng
Mariajo Uribe
Albane Valenzuela
Lilia Vu
Chanettee Wannasaen
Amy Yang
Ruoning Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng

Top 50 players in 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Lilia Vu
2 Ruoning Yin
3 Celine Boutier
5 Nelly Korda
10 Xiyu Lin
11 Allisen Corpuz
12 Lydia Ko
13 Brooke Henderson
14 Megan Khang
16 Amy Yang
17 Nasa Hataoka
18 Linn Grant
22 Georgia Hall
25 Ayaka Furue
26 Leona Maguire
29 Carlota Ciganda
30 Hae Ran Ryu
33 Ally Ewing
35 Lexi Thompson
36 Hye Jin Choi
37 In Gee Chun
39 Jin Hee Im
42 Jennifer Kupcho
43 Chanettee Wannasaen
44 Mao Saigo
46 A Lim Kim
47 Gaby Lopez
48 Maja Stark

