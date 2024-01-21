2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Fla.

The LPGA Drive On Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Charley Hull and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, rounding out the early Florida Swing on the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with that event still to be played.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Kiira Riihijarvi and Kelly Tan are the first two alternates, replacing any players who withdraw from the field.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Laetitia Beck Celine Borge Celine Boutier Matilda Castren Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Robyn Choi In Gee Chun Carlota Ciganda Jenny Coleman Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Paula Creamer Daniela Darquea Perrine Delacour Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Maria Fassi Isabella Fierro Laney Frye Ayaka Furue Isi Gabsa Sofia Garcia Kristen Gillman Linn Grant Savannah Grewal Nataliya Guseva Georgia Hall Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Daniela Holmqvist Wei-Ling Hsu Jin Hee Im Mone Inami Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Jiwon Jeon Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Minji Kang Haeji Kang Minami Katsu Gurleen Kaur Sarah Kemp Megan Khang Grace Kim A Lim Kim Sei Young Kim Auston Kim Gina Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Lydia Ko Nelly Korda Aline Krauter Jennifer Kupcho Agathe Laisne Maude-Aimee Leblanc Andrea Lee Mi Hyang Lee So Mi Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Stacy Lewis Lucy Li Xiyu Lin Brittany Lincicome Pernilla Lindberg Roberta Liti Yu Liu Yan Liu Mary Liu Gaby Lopez Polly Mack Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Stephanie Meadow Morgane Metraux Azahara Munoz Malia Nam Yealimi Noh Ryann O'Toole Alexa Pano Emily Kristine Pedersen Mel Reid Paula Reto Gabriela Ruffels Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Mao Saigo Sarah Schmelzel Jennifer Song Angela Stanford Maja Stark Linnea Strom Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Elizabeth Szokol Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Lexi Thompson Yani Tseng Mariajo Uribe Albane Valenzuela Lilia Vu Chanettee Wannasaen Amy Yang Ruoning Yin Xiaowen Yin Arpichaya Yubol Liqi Zeng

