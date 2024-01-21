2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/21/2024
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
The 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earned the DP World Tour win at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy won the event after overtaking 54-hole leader Cameron Young, who was seeking his first DP World Tour win in the long-standing event. In the final round, McIlroy's 2-under 70 was good enough for a one-shot win over Adrian Meronk on 14-under 274.

Young finished in solo third place after closing with 74 to drop to the bronze position. McIlroy defends his title and becomes the first player to win this event four times.

McIlroy won the €185,672.44 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic recap notes

McIlroy earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 74 of 126 starting players finishing the event in the eighth completed event of the season.

McIlroy earned 1,335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Ras al Khaimah Championship.

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rory Mcilroy -14 71 70 63 70 274 €1,406,040.93
2 Adrian Meronk -13 68 66 70 71 275 €909,791.19
3 Cameron Young -12 67 64 71 74 276 €521,062.23
T4 Aaron Cockerill -10 71 67 72 68 278 €351,234.54
T4 Pablo Larrazábal -10 73 69 70 66 278 €351,234.54
T4 Joaquin Niemann -10 69 72 67 70 278 €351,234.54
T7 Nicolai Højgaard -9 68 69 73 69 279 €201,394.69
T7 Masahiro Kawamura -9 75 63 72 69 279 €201,394.69
T7 Haotong Li -9 67 71 69 72 279 €201,394.69
T7 Adam Scott -9 69 71 70 69 279 €201,394.69
T11 Rasmus Højgaard -8 67 70 70 73 280 €147,220.76
T11 Callum Shinkwin -8 71 68 71 70 280 €147,220.76
T11 Michael Thorbjornsen (a) -8 72 70 70 68 280 €0
T14 Tommy Fleetwood -6 69 70 70 73 282 €129,852.02
T14 Tom Mckibbin -6 72 70 70 70 282 €129,852.02
T16 Alex Fitzpatrick -5 69 70 70 74 283 €111,821.61
T16 Zander Lombard -5 71 67 75 70 283 €111,821.61
T16 Antoine Rozner -5 75 69 72 67 283 €111,821.61
T16 Shubhankar Sharma -5 72 71 70 70 283 €111,821.61
T16 Johannes Veerman -5 71 73 72 67 283 €111,821.61
T21 Joost Luiten -4 72 72 72 68 284 €94,907.76
T21 Thorbjørn Olesen -4 68 70 71 75 284 €94,907.76
T21 Richie Ramsay -4 69 68 76 71 284 €94,907.76
T21 Bernd Wiesberger -4 74 67 71 72 284 €94,907.76
T25 Daan Huizing -3 70 73 72 70 285 €82,294.75
T25 Romain Langasque -3 71 70 72 72 285 €82,294.75
T25 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -3 72 66 77 70 285 €82,294.75
T25 Richard Mansell -3 68 70 73 74 285 €82,294.75
T25 Guido Migliozzi -3 73 68 75 69 285 €82,294.75
T25 Santiago Tarrio -3 71 70 72 72 285 €82,294.75
T31 Rafa Cabrera Bello -2 70 72 70 74 286 €66,166.63
T31 Ryan Fox -2 75 67 70 74 286 €66,166.63
T31 Sebastian Garcia -2 68 75 71 72 286 €66,166.63
T31 Tyrrell Hatton -2 74 68 71 73 286 €66,166.63
T31 Scott Jamieson -2 69 72 69 76 286 €66,166.63
T31 Maximilian Kieffer -2 73 70 69 74 286 €66,166.63
T31 Jesper Svensson -2 76 68 72 70 286 €66,166.63
T38 Alejandro Del Rey -1 72 68 70 77 287 €55,414.55
T38 Jayden Schaper -1 73 71 73 70 287 €55,414.55
T38 Dale Whitnell -1 73 69 70 75 287 €55,414.55
T41 Nacho Elvira E 75 69 74 70 288 €44,662.48
T41 Manuel Elvira E 71 69 76 72 288 €44,662.48
T41 Dylan Frittelli E 74 70 71 73 288 €44,662.48
T41 Calum Hill E 72 71 73 72 288 €44,662.48
T41 Casey Jarvis E 72 72 73 71 288 €44,662.48
T41 Matthew Jordan E 71 73 69 75 288 €44,662.48
T41 Søren Kjeldsen E 68 74 69 77 288 €44,662.48
T41 Jordan Smith E 74 67 73 74 288 €44,662.48
T41 Sebastian Söderberg E 72 69 71 76 288 €44,662.48
T41 Paul Waring E 74 67 74 73 288 €44,662.48
T51 Todd Clements 1 73 70 73 73 289 €32,256.23
T51 Hennie Du Plessis 1 71 68 74 76 289 €32,256.23
T51 Grant Forrest 1 70 71 73 75 289 €32,256.23
T51 Marcus Helligkilde 1 72 70 74 73 289 €32,256.23
T51 Connor Syme 1 74 69 72 74 289 €32,256.23
T56 Jorge Campillo 2 74 70 75 71 290 €25,639.57
T56 Louis De Jager 2 68 70 76 76 290 €25,639.57
T56 Nathan Kimsey 2 74 69 75 72 290 €25,639.57
T56 James Morrison 2 70 72 72 76 290 €25,639.57
T56 Lukas Nemecz 2 69 72 74 75 290 €25,639.57
T56 Adrian Otaegui 2 75 69 73 73 290 €25,639.57
T56 Marcel Siem 2 72 67 76 75 290 €25,639.57
T63 Nick Bachem 3 73 70 73 75 291 €21,504.16
T63 Mj Daffue 3 71 71 73 76 291 €21,504.16
T63 Niklas Nørgaard 3 73 69 76 73 291 €21,504.16
T66 Luke Donald 4 71 71 75 75 292 €18,609.37
T66 Stephen Gallacher 4 73 66 73 80 292 €18,609.37
T66 Andy Sullivan 4 67 67 78 80 292 €18,609.37
T66 Jeff Winther 4 70 74 73 75 292 €18,609.37
T70 Ugo Coussaud 6 69 73 76 76 294 €14,266.43
T70 Julien Guerrier 6 73 68 76 77 294 €14,266.43
T70 Brian Harman 6 71 71 76 76 294 €14,266.43
T70 Jeong Weon Ko 6 69 74 77 74 294 €14,266.43
74 Ricardo Gouveia 8 74 70 76 76 296 €12,400.24

