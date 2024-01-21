2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earned the DP World Tour win at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy won the event after overtaking 54-hole leader Cameron Young, who was seeking his first DP World Tour win in the long-standing event. In the final round, McIlroy's 2-under 70 was good enough for a one-shot win over Adrian Meronk on 14-under 274.

Young finished in solo third place after closing with 74 to drop to the bronze position. McIlroy defends his title and becomes the first player to win this event four times.

McIlroy won the €185,672.44 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic recap notes

McIlroy earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 74 of 126 starting players finishing the event in the eighth completed event of the season.

McIlroy earned 1,335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Ras al Khaimah Championship.

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

