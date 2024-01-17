Where is Emirates Golf Club and the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic located?

Emirates Golf Club is home to the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, home to an event on the DP World Tour in 2024 and one of the favorite tournaments on the DP World Tour schedule. The Dubai, United Arab Emirates, area course has a great look and lots of European Tour history.

Not only is Emirates Golf Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the DP World PGA Tour and its 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which features some of the best in the world playing in the United Arab Emirates

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the DP World Tour leads fans to wonder where Emirates Golf Club is located.

Where is Emirates Golf Club located?

Emirates Golf Club is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Specifically, Emirates Golf Club is southwest of downtown Dubai, where all the skyscrapers sit.

Emirates Golf Club sits near the Palm Jebel Ali island chain and in the Motor City neighborhood.

Dubai is one of the most popular destinations for tourists in the Middle East.

Which airports are near Emirates Golf Club?

The biggest airport in close proximity to Emirates Golf Club is Dubai International Airport (DBX), where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to Emirates Golf Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Emirates Golf Club?

Emirates Golf Club is a great private golf course in the UAE, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Other clubs nearby include The Els Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates and Trump International Golf Club Dubai.