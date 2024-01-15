Where is Waialae Country Club and the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii located?

Waialae Country Club is home to the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2024 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the Aloha Swing. The Hawaiian course is the only Seth Raynor design on the PGA Tour schedule.

Not only is Waialae Country Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, which features some of the best in the world playing in the year-opening full-field tournament.

Naturally, a resort course hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Waialae Country Club is located.

Where is Waialae Country Club located?

Waialae Country Club is in Honolulu, Hawaii. Oahu is one of the Hawaiian islands, where the Hawaiian capital is located.

Specifically, Waialae Country Club is located on the southeastern part of the city, right near the water. Waialae Country Club is a private club and not available to the public.

Neighboring towns to Honolulu include Waimanalo and Waimalu.

Which airports are near Waialae Country Club?

The biggest airport in close proximity to Waialae Country Club is Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek to the course. It's an approximately 20-minute drive from the airport to Waialae Country Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Waialae Country Club?

Waialae Country Club is a great golf course in the Aloha State, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include Oahu Country Club.