Where are PGA West, La Quinta Country Club and the 2024 American Express located?

PGA West and La Quinta Country Club are home to the 2024 The American Express, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2024 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule. The two courses at PGA West, the Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament, and La Quinta Country Club make up a three-course rotation for the long-running event.

Not only are PGA West and La Quinta Country Club home to great golf courses, but they are also home to the PGA Tour and its 2024 The American Express, which features some of the best in the world playing in the year-opening full-field tournament on US mainland soil.

Naturally, a resort course hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where PGA West and La Quinta Country Club are located.

Where are PGA West and La Quinta Country Club located?

La Quinta Country Club and PGA West are in La Quinta, California, which is in the eastern half of the state. It is about a 2-hour drive southeast from Los Angeles and a 3-hour drive northeast from San Diego.

Specifically, PGA West and La Quinta Country Club are located on the southeastern part of the city, right near the water. The Stadium Course and La Quinta Country Club are a 15-minute drive apart.

Neighboring towns to La Quinta include Palm Desert and Indian Wells.

Which airports are near PGA West and La Quinta Country Club?

The biggest airport in close proximity to La Quinta Country Club is Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) in Palm Springs where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek to the course. It's an approximately 40-minute drive from the airport to La Quinta Country Club.

What other famous golf courses are near La Quinta Country Club?

La Quinta Country Club is a great golf course in California, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include the other PGA West courses, Classic Club and more.