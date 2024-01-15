Grayson Murray’s girlfriend Christiana Ritchie: Photos, bio

Page 1 of 5

Grayson Murray's girlfriend, Christiana Ritchie, has been along the champion's side since getting together. Now, they're engaged to be married, and Murray is looking to win once again on the PGA Tour at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Grayson and Christiana met three years ago, when Murray played in The American Express in the Palm Springs, Calif., area. They have since been on and off at times, with Murray choosing to stop drinking eight months ago and change his lifestyle. The pair were engaged on Dec. 11, and Murray posted about it on Instagram.

There's not a whole lot known about Christiana Ritchie, but he did say of her, "I have a beautiful fiancée that I love so much and who is so supportive of me, and my parents are so supportive of me."

See pictures of Grayson Murray's soon-to-be wife, Christiana Ritchie.