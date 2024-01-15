2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Celebrities in the field

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside LPGA Tour pros.
There are 50 celebrities in the amateur field, playing alongside 39 LPGA pros in a separate, simultaneous tournament at host Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. The celebrities are playing for a $500,000 purse, with $100,000 to the winner.
The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament format is a modified Stableford scoring system, with players earning points based on their performance per hole.
The highest point total at the end of the tournament wins the celebrity event, and there is no cut.
Celebrities in the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field
- Wells Adams
- NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen
- Actor Robbie Amell
- Actor Brian Baumgartner
- Future NBA Hall of Famer Vince Carter
- Former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens
- Former NFL player Victor Cruz
- NASCAR driver Austin Dillon
- US soccer legend Landon Dononvan
- NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer
- Tennis player Mardy Fish
- Businessman Mike Flaskey
- Former NFL player Dwight Freeney
- Major League Baseball player Aaron Hicks
- Ben Higgins
- Country singer Chris Lane
- Golf host Hally Leadbetter
- Courtney Lee
- Former MLB pitcher Jon Lester
- Former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe
- MLB player Jeff McNeill
- MLB player Whit Merrifield
- College football legendary coach Urban Meyer
- Former MLB player Kevin Millar
- Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder
- Golf Channel host Blair O’Neal
- Former NBA player Chandler Parsons
- Actor Michael Pena
- NFL cornerback Patrick Peterson
- MLB legend Albert Pujols
- NHL player Tuukka Rask
- Actor and host Alfonso Ribeiro
- Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick
- Former NFL player Kyle Rudolph
- NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith
- MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz
- Golf legend Annika Sorenstam
- Motocross star James “Bubba” Stewart
- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy
- NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen
- MLS all-star Taylor Twellman
- NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher
- Actor Jack Wagner
- Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip
- Former NFL player Charles Woodson