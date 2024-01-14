Russell Henley's wife Teil Duncan: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Russell Henley’s wife Teil Duncan: Pictures, bio

01/14/2024
Golf News Net
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 6

Russell Henley is again in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour, looking to win the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii for his next PGA Tour win and earning a Masters invitation for another trip down Magnolia Lane.

Henley is married to his wife Teil Duncan, and the pair tied the knot on Oct. 30, 2015 in South Carolina.

Henley is an artist on the golf course, and Duncan is an actual artist. She's a well-known painter in the Charleston art scene. Originally from Columbus, Ga., she doesn't come out to every Tour event.

See pictures of Russell Henley's wife, Teil Duncan.

Page 1 of 6
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.