Keegan Bradley’s wife Jillian Stacey Bradley: Photos, bio

Keegan Bradley's wife, Jillian Stacey Bradley, has been along the major champion's side since getting together after the pair knew each other in high school. Now, they're husband and wife, and Bradley is looking to win once again on the PGA Tour at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Stacey and Bradley met in 2012, in the year after Bradley won the PGA Championship for a stunning major championship breakthrough. They got married in 2016 in Palm Beach, Fla., and they have been happily together ever since.

Stacey is an advocate for animals, including canine-related charities and organizations.

The couple are parents to two children, Logan and Cooper, that greeted Bradley when he won the 2023 Travelers Championship.

See pictures of Keegan Bradley's wife, Jillian Stacey Bradley.