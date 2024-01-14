Grayson Murray’s girlfriend Christiana: Photos, bio

Grayson Murray's girlfriend, Christiana, has been along the champion's side since getting together. Now, they're engaged to be married, and Murray is looking to win once again on the PGA Tour at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Grayson and Christiana have met somewhat recently, but there isn't a whole lot of backstory given publicly about her, including her last name. The pair were engaged on Dec. 11, and Murray posted about it on Instagram.

There's not a whole lot known about Christiana, but he did say of her, "I have a beautiful fiancée that I love so much and who is so supportive of me, and my parents are so supportive of me."

See pictures of Grayson Murray's soon-to-be wife, Christiana.