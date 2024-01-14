Byeong-Hun An's wife Jamie Heejae An: Photos, bio
Byeong-Hun An’s wife Jamie Heejae An: Photos, bio

01/14/2024
Golf News Net
Byeong-hun An's wife, Jamie Heejae An, has been along the champion's side since getting together. Now, they're husband and wife, and Ben An is looking to win once again on the PGA Tour at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

The Ans met and then got married in 2018, after Ben proposed in December 2017 and leading to a wedding in Seoul, South Korea. Jamie, which is Heejae's American name, studied in the United States.

The couple have largely kept to themselves, though Ben does occasionally post family pictures to Instagram.

The couple are parents to a child, Sunwoo Stanley, that greeted Ben at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

See pictures of Byeong-hun An's wife, Jamie Heejae An.

