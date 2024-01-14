2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings
LPGA Tour

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

01/14/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Brooke Henderson
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Charley Hull and more.

This is set to be a 36-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is limited to LPGA Tour winners in the last two seasons.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Ashleigh Buhai
In Gee Chun
Allisen Corpuz
Gemma Dryburgh
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Ayaka Furue
Linn Grant
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Charley Hull
Mone Inami
Danielle Kang
Megan Khang
Grace Kim
Cheyenne Knight
Lydia Ko
Nelly Korda
Jennifer Kupcho
Andrea Lee
Gaby Lopez
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Alexa Pano
Paula Reto
Hae Ran Ryu
Maja Stark
Elizabeth Szokol
Lilia Vu
Chanettee Wannasaen
Amy Yang
Ruoning Yin
Angel Yin
Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field

RANK PLAYER
1 Lilia Vu
2 Ruoning Yin
5 Nelly Korda
8 Charley Hull
11 Lydia Ko
12 Allisen Corpuz
13 Brooke Henderson
14 Megan Khang
16 Amy Yang
17 Nasa Hataoka
18 Linn Grant
21 Angel Yin
23 Ashleigh Buhai
24 Ayaka Furue
25 Rose Zhang
30 Hae Ran Ryu
33 Ally Ewing
37 In Gee Chun
40 Jennifer Kupcho
48 Maja Stark

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.