2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Charley Hull and more.

This is set to be a 36-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is limited to LPGA Tour winners in the last two seasons.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field

PLAYER Marina Alex Pajaree Anannarukarn Ashleigh Buhai In Gee Chun Allisen Corpuz Gemma Dryburgh Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Ayaka Furue Linn Grant Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Charley Hull Mone Inami Danielle Kang Megan Khang Grace Kim Cheyenne Knight Lydia Ko Nelly Korda Jennifer Kupcho Andrea Lee Gaby Lopez Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Alexa Pano Paula Reto Hae Ran Ryu Maja Stark Elizabeth Szokol Lilia Vu Chanettee Wannasaen Amy Yang Ruoning Yin Angel Yin Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field