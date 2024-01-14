2024 Dubai Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Dubai Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Tommy Fleetwood, who earned the DP World Tour win at Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Fleetwood won the event while playing in the final group with joint runner-up Rory McIlroy, taking the tournament by a stroke on 19-under 265.

Fleetwood made birdie on the final two holes to surpass McIlroy, who three-putted from 2 feet for bogey on the par-3 14th hole and then drove his tee shot in the water on the 18th for a tournament-losing bogey.

Thriston Lawrence finished joint second with McIlroy for the week, while Jordan Smith finished alone in fourth place.

Fleetwood won the €185,672.44 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Dubai Invitational recap notes

Fleetwood earned 20 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 60 of 60 starting players finishing the event in the seventh completed event of the season.

Fleetwood earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

2024 Dubai Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

