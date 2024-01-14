2024 Dubai Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Dubai Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/14/2024
A photo of golfer Tommy Fleetwood
The 2024 Dubai Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Tommy Fleetwood, who earned the DP World Tour win at Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Fleetwood won the event while playing in the final group with joint runner-up Rory McIlroy, taking the tournament by a stroke on 19-under 265.

Fleetwood made birdie on the final two holes to surpass McIlroy, who three-putted from 2 feet for bogey on the par-3 14th hole and then drove his tee shot in the water on the 18th for a tournament-losing bogey.

Thriston Lawrence finished joint second with McIlroy for the week, while Jordan Smith finished alone in fourth place.

Fleetwood won the €185,672.44 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Dubai Invitational recap notes

Fleetwood earned 20 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 60 of 60 starting players finishing the event in the seventh completed event of the season.

Fleetwood earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

2024 Dubai Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tommy Fleetwood -19 66 69 63 67 265 €387,213.68
T2 Thriston Lawrence -18 65 70 67 64 266 €197,251.20
T2 Rory Mcilroy -18 62 70 67 67 266 €197,251.20
4 Jordan Smith -16 68 67 67 66 268 €113,886.38
5 Francesco Molinari -15 68 70 68 63 269 €96,575.65
T6 Sean Crocker -14 67 70 66 67 270 €74,253.92
T6 Zander Lombard -14 67 68 67 68 270 €74,253.92
T8 Thorbjørn Olesen -12 66 69 66 71 272 €53,982.14
T8 Yannik Paul -12 64 70 69 69 272 €53,982.14
10 Adrian Meronk -11 70 67 68 68 273 €45,554.55
T11 Ewen Ferguson -10 69 68 69 68 274 €42,137.96
T11 Rasmus Højgaard -10 68 68 67 71 274 €42,137.96
13 Guido Migliozzi -9 70 70 68 67 275 €39,176.91
T14 Ryan Fox -8 70 70 68 68 276 €33,254.82
T14 Julien Guerrier -8 69 70 68 69 276 €33,254.82
T14 Romain Langasque -8 71 69 69 67 276 €33,254.82
T14 Haotong Li -8 68 70 68 70 276 €33,254.82
T14 Joost Luiten -8 71 66 70 69 276 €33,254.82
T14 Richard Mansell -8 70 69 67 70 276 €33,254.82
T20 Luke Donald -7 71 70 66 70 277 €27,484.58
T20 Pablo Larrazábal -7 70 72 68 67 277 €27,484.58
T20 Adrian Otaegui -7 67 70 70 70 277 €27,484.58
T23 Hennie Du Plessis -6 70 72 70 66 278 €25,624.43
T23 Sebastian Söderberg -6 71 71 67 69 278 €25,624.43
T25 Nicolai Højgaard -5 67 71 69 72 279 €23,916.14
T25 Tom Mckibbin -5 71 69 67 72 279 €23,916.14
T25 Jeff Winther -5 68 66 78 67 279 €23,916.14
T28 Nacho Elvira -4 69 74 69 68 280 €22,207.84
T28 Nathan Kimsey -4 71 72 67 70 280 €22,207.84
T30 Dan Bradbury -3 71 69 71 70 281 €20,841.21
T30 Grant Forrest -3 73 68 71 69 281 €20,841.21
T32 Thomas Bjørn -1 71 69 75 68 283 €18,791.25
T32 Jorge Campillo -1 70 70 73 70 283 €18,791.25
T32 Calum Hill -1 71 72 69 71 283 €18,791.25
T32 Antoine Rozner -1 68 72 72 71 283 €18,791.25
T36 Daniel Hillier E 72 69 73 70 284 €16,399.64
T36 Kalle Samooja E 70 72 70 72 284 €16,399.64
T36 Marcel Siem E 73 70 72 69 284 €16,399.64
T36 Oliver Wilson E 74 70 72 68 284 €16,399.64
T40 Todd Clements 1 72 71 67 75 285 €14,805.23
T40 Ockie Strydom 1 71 72 69 73 285 €14,805.23
T40 Connor Syme 1 74 74 69 68 285 €14,805.23
T43 Marcus Armitage 2 72 73 71 70 286 €13,210.82
T43 Nick Bachem 2 73 73 67 73 286 €13,210.82
T43 Daniel Brown 2 70 79 69 68 286 €13,210.82
T43 Richie Ramsay 2 72 74 71 69 286 €13,210.82
47 Matthew Southgate 3 70 71 73 73 287 €12,071.96
T48 Matthew Baldwin 4 70 78 72 68 288 €10,705.32
T48 Maximilian Kieffer 4 70 70 73 75 288 €10,705.32
T48 Hurly Long 4 73 70 75 70 288 €10,705.32
T48 Dale Whitnell 4 73 73 73 69 288 €10,705.32
T48 Ashun Wu 4 74 73 72 69 288 €10,705.32
T53 Adri Arnaus 5 72 73 71 73 289 €8,883.14
T53 Marcus Helligkilde 5 74 73 69 73 289 €8,883.14
T53 Callum Shinkwin 5 69 73 76 71 289 €8,883.14
T56 Julien Brun 7 75 74 72 70 291 €8,085.93
T56 Simon Forsström 7 75 73 71 72 291 €8,085.93
58 Daniel Gavins 12 77 73 74 72 296 €7,744.27
59 Jens Dantorp 14 76 76 74 72 298 €7,516.50
60 Ken Weyand 53 87 82 82 86 337 €7,288.73

