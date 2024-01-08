Pat Perez’s wife Ashley Pendley Perez: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 8

Pat Perez is a two-time PGA Tour winner, and he has since moved on to LIV Golf, where he started playing in 2022. He is a member of the 4 Aces team, captained by Dustin Johnson, as he goes into his third season with the league.

Dating back to 2014, Perez had been married to his wife, Ashley Pendley, and they had lived in Scottdale, Ariz., together. The couple have two children together, and Ashley has been a publicly vocal supporter of her husband's move to LIV Golf.

However, on Nov. 29, 2023, Ashley Perez filed for divorce from Pat Perez. The proceedings, in Maricopa County, will take a while to unfold.

