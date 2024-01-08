LIV Golf player Pat Perez, wife Ashley are set for divorce

Pat Perez, who plays full-time on LIV Golf, and his wife, Ashley, are set to divorce after nine years of marriage.

The filing was made on Nov. 29, 2023, in Maricopa County in Arizona, where the couple lives. A response to the filing was made Jan. 4, 2024, with a resolution conference set for Feb. 26, 2024.

The couple got married on New Year's Eve 2014, and they have two children together. Under Maricopa County law, a petition to dissolve a marriage is handled differently when minor children are in the family. Ashley filed the petition, according to court records, leading to a summons for Pat.

Perez moved to LIV Golf for the 2022 debut season, and he played on the 4 Aces team captained by Dustin Johnson. Perez was open about his desire to cash in on guaranteed money from the Saudi-backed league, and he also won millions more in the debut season thanks to the 4 Aces' performance in the team portion of LIV Golf events. In the first season, teams split the team purse money equally, with $750,000 to each player on the winning team.

Perez was described by LIV Golf as the best fourth player on a team in the league.

Ashley Perez drew criticism for her online presence in the aftermath of her husband signing with LIV Golf. She notably said of LIV Golf, "This new tour is going to be iconic!" She also went after critics of her husband, who, at one time, said he wouldn't "join the Saudi train."

Pat Perez’s wife weighed in on his decision to leave for the LIV Tour on IG. Golf is honestly a WWE storyline at this point. (Please stick around for the end, “this new Tour is going to be ICONIC” will 💯 be in a LIV promo by the end of the day) pic.twitter.com/OwyrviFISh — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) June 11, 2022

During the 2023 Ryder Cup, Ashley Perez drew fire for badmouthing Rory McIlroy in online comments.

"I can't possibly be the only one that would absolutely love to watch Rory get punched in the face," she wrote. "And I mean that in the nicest possible way... kinda."

Though the docket for the case is available online, documentation is not in these sensitive matters.

Pat Perez is set to play in his third season of LIV Golf when the 2024 LIV Golf season begins in February in Mexico.