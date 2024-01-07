Who is Chris Kirk? Bio for the 2024 The Sentry leader

Chris Kirk is in the leader heading into the final round of the 2024 The Sentry, the season-opening Signature event on the PGA Tour at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii. While a large pack of chasers seek to overtake the leader at the old Tournament of Champions, Chris Kirk could have a huge breakthrough.

Kirk is 38 years old, and he is in the field at The Sentry because he finished in the top 50 of the prior season's FedEx Cup standings.

For Kirk, his journey to the PGA Tour and his lengthy career on the tour is a remarkable story.

Kirk was born in Atlanta, Ga., and he went on to play college golf at the University of Georgia in Athens. He was a standout player in a program filled with future PGA Tour pros.

Kirk is hitting his prime

Chris Kirk has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2007, the year he played on the US Walker Cup team.

Kirk got to the PGA Tour after some time on the Korn Ferry Tour, winning twice in 2010 to get to the PGA Tour for the 2011 season. Kirk won pretty quickly on the PGA Tour, taking the 2011 Viking Classic (now the Sanderson Farms Championship).

Kirk has five career PGA Tour wins, with his last coming at the 2023 Honda Classic.

Entering this week, Kirk was ranked 52nd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Kirk is has a wife, Tahnee, and they have three children.

What a win at the The Sentry means

With a win today, Kirk would earn the benefits of being a Signature event winner, including a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into the four major championships and The Players. And, according to the 2024 The Sentry payout, he would win $3.6 million to top it all off.