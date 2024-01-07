Sony Open in Hawaii history, results and past winners

The Sony Open in Hawaii is the PGA Tour's first full-field event of the calendar year on the schedule. The event is the second of two events in the year-opening Aloha Swing.

The Sony Open in Hawaii became a PGA Tour event in 1965, an offshoot of the Hawaii State Open. The original idea was to have the tournament be an event played in the fall, but after not being played in 1970, the event moved to the early winter.

After the 2013 season, the PGA Tour moved to a wrap-around schedule, meaning the Sony Open in Hawaii was no longer the second event on a schedule that now ran from September (or October) through August (or September). The Sony Open in Hawaii has remained in its same calendar spot -- the first full-field tournament of the year -- as part of the Hawaii Swing and played after the Sony Tournament of Champions. Now the schedule has changed, and the Sony Open in Hawaii is aagain the second event of the season.

No player has won the Sony Open in Hawaii more than twice, with Hubert Green, Corey Pavin, Lanny Wadkins, Ernie Els and Jimmy Walker each winning twice. Els (2003, 2004) and Walker (2014, 2015) each won in back-to-back years.

Sony Open in Hawaii format

The Sony Open in Hawaii is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Sony Open in Hawaii host courses

Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii: 1965-present

Sony Open in Hawaii past sponsors

The Sony Open in Hawaii has just two title sponsors over the years:

Hawaiian Open: 1965-1990

United (Airlines) Hawaiian Open: 1991-1998

Sony Open in Hawaii: 1999-present

Sony has been one of the longest-running title sponsors in PGA Tour history.

Sony Open in Hawaii history & results