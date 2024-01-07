Chris Kirk's wife Tahnee Kirk: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Chris Kirk’s wife Tahnee Kirk: Pictures, bio

01/07/2024
Golf News Net
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 7

Chris Kirk is a five-time PGA Tour winner, with the University of Georgia winning the 2023 Honda Classic to become a winner again after a long wait. He's looking to add to that tally at the 2024 The Sentry.

He first won on the PGA Tour at the 2011 Viking Classic -- the former name of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Kirk's wife Tahnee Kirk has been by his side for years, and she was behind the 18th green throughout Kirk's young career. They have been married for years and have three children together, with all surprising Kirk when he won the PGA Tour's 2023 Courage Award for his work in overcoming substance abuse and alcoholism.

See pictures of Chris Kirk's girlfriend, Tahnee Kirk.

Page 1 of 7
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.