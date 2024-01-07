Chris Kirk’s wife Tahnee Kirk: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7

Chris Kirk is a five-time PGA Tour winner, with the University of Georgia winning the 2023 Honda Classic to become a winner again after a long wait. He's looking to add to that tally at the 2024 The Sentry.

He first won on the PGA Tour at the 2011 Viking Classic -- the former name of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Kirk's wife Tahnee Kirk has been by his side for years, and she was behind the 18th green throughout Kirk's young career. They have been married for years and have three children together, with all surprising Kirk when he won the PGA Tour's 2023 Courage Award for his work in overcoming substance abuse and alcoholism.

