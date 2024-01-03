What does the L stand for on Rickie Fowler’s Puma L hat?

Rickie Fowler came back to golf in a big way in 2023, winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, qualifying for the US Ryder Cup team and once again being a top-50 player in the world. By winning on the PGA Tour last year (and getting into the top 50 in the final FedEx Cup standings), Fowler is in Hawaii this week for The Sentry at Kapalua.

At Kapalua, he's wearing a hat that's different from years past. Instead of the Puma Golf hat that Fowler's worn with a simple P on it, Fowler is wearing a hat this week with the letter L on it.

So what does the L stand for on Rickie Fowler's L hat?

This is a special hat made for this week, with L standing for Lahaina, where devastating fires caused unspeakable damage to an entire town on Maui. The PGA Tour is returning this week with the understanding that the community is still very much in the early stages of recovery, and Puma Golf is looking to help raise money with this special L hat.

The limited-edition L cap is inspired by Lahainaluna High School’s "L" on the hill on the west side of Maui, while also featuring a culturally significant native plant and fruit Ulu (breadfruit), as well as the sacred Kihawahine lizard. The cap is available for $40 on Puma Golf's website.

Typically, Fowler wears a Puma Golf hat with a P on it. That P stands for Puma. Cobra Puma Golf is Fowler's primary sponsor for both equipment through Cobra Golf and for apparel through Puma Golf. Fowler's style -- and its evolution over the years -- is reflected in the offerings from Puma Golf.

The P hats have become popular in golf, particularly among people with some affiliate with the letter P. The cool thing, then, is people who wear the hat can say the P means whatever they want. People from Pittsburgh, for example, might love the hat. Could mean power, or potential, or peace. Whatever you want.

Rickie Fowler's Puma P hat is available in tons of styles on Amazon, and it costs around $25 to buy it. It has puff embroidery on the P, which sits on a feathered look, and uses FlexFit technology for an ideal fit.