How much does it cost to play golf at Kapalua’s Plantation Course?

You've seen the par-5 18th and the incredible views of the Pacific Ocean on TV, when the PGA Tour holds The Sentry at Kapalua Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii. You want to give it a shot yourself and see if you can tame it as well the rest of one of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw's most-recognized gems.

The course opened in 1999 and is known for its wide driving areas and huge putting surfaces, as well as all the long drives, ground curves and scenic vistas of the surrounding Hawaiian atmosphere.

If you're thinking of taking a special golf trip, Kapalua Plantation Course should then be on your list. So how does it compare to other golf Meccas in terms of price? How much does it cost to play golf at Kapalua Plantation Course?

In 2024, the rate for Kapalua Plantation Course fluctuates with demand. The green fee is typically around $525. There is no shoulder season in Hawaii, so expect peak season rates all the time. The green fee includes cart and range balls.

The green fee can change dynamically, however, based on time of year and demand to play the course that day. You're typically paying top dollar for a facility that sees a lot of play given the price point.

Players may also reserve a tee time between 31-90 days and pay a 15 percent upcharge, though re-booking is not an option is the rate goes down.

Your best bet if you're planning to travel from outside the Maui area to play Kapalua Plantation Course, is to buy a package.

Thee Plantation Course is part of Kapalua Resort Resort and offers stay-and-play packages, and the pricing ranges depending on group size and which courses you'd like to play.