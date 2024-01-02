How to watch 2024 The Sentry: PGA Tour TV times, how to stream, schedule, channels

The 2024 The Sentry marks the first event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, with the PGA Tour Signature event being played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.

The Sentry TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event on TV from the Aloha State.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament, while Peacock will stream early coverage.

The 2024 The Sentry field includes Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and more as part of a 59-player field seeking to win a Signature event in the PGA Tour's 2024 season.

On the first two days of the tournament, Golf Channel's coverage window will be from 6-10 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, coverage runs from 4-8 p.m.

2024 The Sentry TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, January 4: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, January 5: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, January 6: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, January 7: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

2024 The Sentry streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live through PGA Tour Live with ESPN+, available on their website and the ESPN app. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ streaming offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. ESPN+ streaming which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

NBC's Peacock will also stream coverage exclusively one hour before the daily TV window, and that's only available with a subscription.

2024 The Sentry streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, January 4

Peacock streaming: 5-6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-10 p.m.

ESPN+ streaming: 12:30-10 p.m.

Friday, January 5

Peacock streaming: 5-6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-10 p.m.

ESPN+ streaming: 2:30-10 p.m.

Saturday, January 6

Peacock streaming: 3-4 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-8 p.m.

ESPN+ streaming: 12:45-8 p.m.

Sunday, January 7